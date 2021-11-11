HAVERHILL -- The shots weren't dropping for the Northern Essex Community College men's basketball team Thursday afternoon.
As a result, the Knights fell to 2-3 with a 90-54 smacking to Southern Maine Community College.
Without the services of a pair of starters, the Knights struggled to get the offense going early and trailed 34-22 at the break and couldn't make up the deficit.
Metin Yavuz from Turkey led the Knights in scoring with 22 points while Haverhill's Elijah Haas joined him in double figures with 12 points. Northern Essex was victimized by poor free throw shooting, hitting just 43% from the line in the game.
The Seawolves had four players in double figures led by Zach Mickle with 18.
After a week off, the Knights will get back on the court next Thursday, when they travel to Quincy for a non-league match-up with Eastern Nazarene JV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.