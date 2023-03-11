HAVERHILL — The best advice Darren Stratton ever got about coaching basketball at Northern Essex Community College came from his former boss, then-head coach Mike Rowinski.
“He always said that local is the way to go, our bread and butter, it’s what our school is about, taking care of kids that grew up in this area that need a second chance,” recalled Stratton. “And that this area is loaded with basketball talent. Loaded.”
Coach Stratton, a Haverhill guy himself, has stuck to that premise.
But it wasn’t the only great advice he got from the NECC Hall of Famer who passed away in 2014.
“He said, when you find a kid you think is perfect here, but he goes elsewhere, follow him,” said Stratton. “Eventually, a lot of them will find their way back to us. He was right.”
The 2022-23 NECC roster is loaded with players, 20 in all, including six foreign players from Turkey (3), France (1) and Canada (2). Most of those foreigners are good-to-very good players and going to four-year schools upon leaving.
But the meat of roster, about a dozen or so, are local players from towns within a 10 to 15 minute ride, including the Region 21 Player of the Year, Luis Reynoso, from Lawrence.
And most of the locals started their careers elsewhere before signing on with Stratton and NECC.
“I remembered seeing coach Stratton at Lawrence High, talking to him a bit, but I didn’t even consider Northern Essex. I looked at this place as beneath me. It wasn’t on my radar,” said Lawrence’s Jeremiah Melendez, an uber-athletic 6-foot-3 guard/forward.
“But then I went to two other junior colleges, then COVID hit, and I was searching because I want to eventually play at a four-year school, hopefully Division 1,” said Melendez. “And now I’m here. Man, I was wrong. This place is great, perfect for me. and the basketball here is good.”
Really good.
How good?
A year ago, NECC made it to the region championship. Last Sunday it clinched a region championship and a spot in the NJCAA national championship in Herkimer, N.Y.
“Did I think we’d have a shot at Reynoso?” said Stratton, whose squad is 30-1. “No. But he had left the area. Went to a school in Florida and it didn’t work out. Then COVID hit and he apparently wasn’t playing. and then we make contact and here he is, one of the best players in the country.”
Ryan Pacy was one of the area’s top players out of Salem High, at 6-foot-3 and very athletic. Stratton didn’t think he had a chance. But it was late in the summer and Pacy never got the scholarship he wanted.
“I didn’t know what to think,” said Pacy. “It was an opportunity to play and try and get a scholarship somewhere. I had some issues with attitude, but I’ve gotten better. This place has been like home for me.”
Stratton says Pacy is one of those players who you want on the floor if the game is on the line.
“He and Luis are gamers,” said Stratton. “You want the ball in his hands in a big moment.”
Christian Kinsley of Lawrence was doing a year at Bradford Christian Academy and Stratton was all over him. He went to Salem State and that never worked out.
“I’m over at Lawrence High looking at Jeremiah and I see Christian, who was helping coach,” said Stratton. “I see a guy off to the side shooting threes and never missing. I chatted with him and offered him a chance. He was one of the best shooters in the country this year when he tore his ACL back in December.”
Phillip Cunningham of Haverhill has been one of the easy ones. The ex-Hillie is a star in the classroom and Mr. Consistent on the floor his entire time at NECC.
“He’s like a son to me,” said Stratton. “He’s a very good athlete. His brother D.J. played football at Bryant (University) as a safety. He comes to play the same way every day, practice or a game. You need guys like Phillip. Some guys are up and down, even the really good ones. Not Phillip.”
Cunningham, who has a 3.6 GPA, said the NECC experience is better than he thought both in school and on the court.
“I love it here,” he said. “Practices are really hard. It prepares us for the big games. We have a really good thing going here. It is like a family. It’s fun to be part of this.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.