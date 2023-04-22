HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College director of athletics Dan Blair has announced the hiring of award-winning men’s basketball coach Darren Stratton of Haverhill to the newly created position of assistant director of auxiliary services for transportation and athletics. He will begin his duties on April 24.
In his role, Stratton will manage all aspects of the college’s new campus transportation program between the Haverhill and Lawrence campuses while taking on additional responsibilities within the athletic program. Stratton will serve as the liaison for athletics to the college’s academic coaching program and the alumni office to enhance outreach to student-athlete alumni.
“I’m thrilled to be able to have coach Stratton join the college in a full-time capacity, he’s given more than half his lifetime to NECC as a student and part-time coaching staff member. He’s made a positive impact on hundreds of student-athletes at the college over the years and I look forward to his impact being felt across campus. His connections in the Merrimack Valley run deep and will only work to benefit the entire college community,” commented Blair.
In this multi-faceted position Stratton will additionally assist the athletic department with its community outreach within the colleges service area.
Prior to joining the college full-time Stratton has served 20 years at the Knights head men’s basketball coach, a role he will continue in while also assisting in the build-up of the women’s basketball program.
“Northern Essex is my home. What I see in today’s students I saw in myself 25 years ago. Our students today are challenged on many fronts in and out of school. I look forward to making a difference by providing support to our students throughout campus to succeed in the classroom and in life,” said Stratton.
Outside of NECC, Stratton has had a successful career in both the construction field and retail business operations.
