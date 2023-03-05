The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team, ranked third nationally, picked up its 27th consecutive win on Sunday afternoon by a 91-76 final over Roxbury Community College. With the win, the Knights claimed the Region 21/East District title and in the process punched their ticket to the program’s first NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Herkimer, N.Y., beginning on March 14.
The win improves the Knights overall record to 31-1. Wednesday, they find out their placement and path to the national title at 2 p.m. when the NJCAA releases the tournament bracket live on the NJCAA network.
NECC never trailed on Sunday afternoon as they won the opening tip and Mehmet Asik immediately found his way to the basket for a quick 2-0 lead. NECC would open up a lead to as many as 14 in the first half, but RCC would continuously climb back before the Knights took a 42-31 lead to the locker room at halftime.
The lock down defensive efforts of Jonathan Lingisi and Edwin SamMbaka held the Tigers top two scorers below their season averages, while on the offensive side of the ball, Lingisi had a championship performance, dropping a career-high 24 points.
Salem’s Ryan Pacy had his highest scoring output since the first week of December, scoring 17 off the bench.
Three other Knights joined them in double figures as Asik tossed in 13 and the Lawrence pairing of Jeremiah Melendez and Luis Reynoso each added 11.
Sunday’s championship marked the Knights fourth all-time appearance and second year in a row in the championship game under head coach Darren Stratton.
The college and local community are invited to join the Knights basketball team on Wednesday afternoon for the NJCAA Selection show on the Haverhill campus. The viewing party is set for Lecture Hall A in the Spurk Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.