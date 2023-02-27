The No. 3 ranked Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team rattled off a 43-8 run over the games final 13 minutes to blow open a game that was tied, 55-55, en route to its 98-63 win.
The win advances the Knights to Region 21/East District tournament semifinal next Saturday where the will take on MassBay at 4 p.m. from the Bartley Center on the campus of Holyoke Community College. The win improves NECC to 29-1 on the season.
In a back and forth affair for the games first 27 minutes, NECC had a five-point advantage at halftime as they led 48-43. Phillip Cunningham (Haverhill) was the first half catalyst for the offense as he poured in 11 of his team high 18 points in the first half off the bench.
With the back and forth second half Angel Herrera (Lawrence) keyed the start of the second half run as he knocked down three straight three point baskets to start the surge and finished with 11 second half points. Mehmet Asik (Ankara, Turkey) played a strong defensive game while contributing 12 points.
Having their strongest bench performance of the season, Kevin Monteiro (Somerville) and Tre Fite (Washington, OH) played significant minutes off the bench. Monteiro nearly missed the double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Luis Reynoso (Lawrence) added his 25th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Jonathan Lingisi (Hamilton, ON) tossed in 10.
The Knights will seek their second straight championship game appearance with a win next Saturday.
