The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team wrapped up its six-game season-opening road trip with a weekend split to conclude the opening portion of their schedule with a 5-1 record.
On Saturday, the Knights dropped a 92-82 decision to perennial Region 15 contender Suffolk County Community College in New York before rebounding on Sunday against Division II Region 19 contender Essex County College in New Jersey with a 66-62 win.
The Knights got off to slow start and trailed by 20 at the halftime break (54-34) on Saturday. A furious second half rally saw the NECC cut the Sharks lead to down to seven, but the Knights couldn’t get the game any closer as Suffolk held on.
Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso led the second half comeback as he totaled 24 points in the game, 15 of which came after the break. Ryan Pacy of Salem, N.H., added 14 second half.
The Knights used a balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort to pick up a win over the Wolverines on Sunday.
NECC took a 35-31 to the lead and halftime and never trailed as led for the final 12:37 of the game after the score was tied at 42.
Cristian Kinsley of Lawrence led Knights scorers’ with 12 points and Pacy followed right behind with 10 points.
NECC built a 10-point lead in the game’s final minutes and held on as ECC made a comeback attempt in the game’s final two minutes. Free throws from Pacy and Haverhill’s Phillip Cunningham down the stretch sealed the win for NECC.
The Knights will return to the court on Thursday for their home against Quincy College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Sport and Fitness on the Haverhill campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.