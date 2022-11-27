The No. 14 ranked Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team picked up its fifth straight win on Sunday, topping Suffolk County Community College (N.Y.) 82-64 to win the NECC/TD Bank Turkey Classic.
Northern Essex immediately seized control with a 7-0 run to open the game and never trailed from there. The Knights took a 41-32 halftime lead and cruised to victory with a similarly dominant second half performance.
Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso led the way offensively with a game-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, giving the former Lawrence High standout his sixth double-double of the season.
Tre Fite added 10 points and Kevin Monteiro narrowly missed a double-double of his own with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Reynoso and Monteiro were selected to the All-Tournament team following the win.
Northern Essex is now 9-1 on the season and will conclude a five-game homestand on Tuesday when the Knights host Bristol Community College at 6 p.m.
