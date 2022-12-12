In the final NJCAA basketball poll of the 2022 calendar year, the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team has climbed four spots, to earn their first top 10 ranking of the season at No. 7, the highest known ranking in program history.
After a 2-0 week in which the Knights defeated Massasoit Community College on the road and then followed it up with a home victory over nationally ranked Roxbury Community College on Thursday evening, NECC extended their nations best win streak at 10 games. Their 14-1 overall record also gives them the nation’s highest win total.
The Knights continue to rank among the nation’s best in several team and individual statistical categories. On the team side, NECC currently ranks third in rebounding with 49.2 boards per game and fourth in the country with 107 made three-point baskets.
Individually, Luis Reynoso (Lawrence) ranks second nationally with 13.4 rebounds per game and third nationally with 277 points scored. He sits atop the national leaderboard with 87 made free throws. Cristian Kinsley (Lawrence) ranks third nationally with 45 made three-point baskets.
NECC will play host to an exhibition game on Tuesday evening against Eastern Nazarene (JV) at 6 p.m. before breaking for final exams and the intersession. The Knights will return to the court following the break on January 12th when they host UConn-Avery Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.