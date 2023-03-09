Haverhill — The No. 3 nationally-ranked Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball, winners of 27 straight games and with an overall record of 31-1, has drawn the No. 4 seed and an opening round bye in next week’s 12-team NJCAA National Tournament.
With the four seed, NECC play on March 16 at 4 p.m., against the winner of the opening round matchup on Wednesday bween No. 5-seeded Northampton (Pa.) and No. 12-seeded Dutchess (NY). The tournament is being played on the campus of Herkimer College in Herkimer, N.Y.
With a win on Thursday, the Knights would advance to a Final Four matchup on Friday at 5 p.m. A loss on Thursday would send the team to the elimination brack at noon on Friday afternoon.
The national championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. with the third and fifth-place games taking place earlier in the day.
NECC fans not traveling to the championship will be able to view the tournament live on the NJCAA Nwork with daily pay-per view charges of $10 per day or a tournament pass can be purchased for $30.
For fans traveling to Herkimer, daily admission to the tournament is $5 and only cash will be accepted. Traveling friends and family are encouraged to look at hotels in Utica, N.Y. and mention NJCAA Baskball Championships to receive the best rates.
Tournament Seeds:
1. Sandhills (NC)
2. Dallas College – North Lake (TX)
3. Brookdale (NJ)
4. Northern Essex
5. Northampton (PA)
6. Fulton-Montgomery (NY)
7. Butler County (PA)
8. Prince George’s (MD)
9. Mohawk Valley (NY)
10. College of DuPage (IL)
11. Rochester (MN)
12. Dutchess (NY)
Full Schedule:
Wednesday March 15th:
12 p.m. — Game 1 — No. 8 Prince George’s vs. No.9 Mohawk Valley
2 p.m. — Game 2 — No. 5 Northampton vs. No.12 Dutchess
4 p.m. — Game 3 — No. 7 Butler County vs. No.10 Dupage
6 p.m. — Game 4 — No. 6 Fulton-Montgomery vs. No.11 Rochester
Thursday March 16th:
10 a.m. — Game 5 — L1 vs. L2
12 p.m. — Game 6 — L3 vs. L4
2 p.m. — Game 7 — No. 1 Sandhills vs. W1
4 p.m. — Game 8 — No. 4 Northern Essex vs. W2
6 p.m. — Game 9 — No. 2 Dallas-North Lake vs. W3
8 p.m. — Game 10 — No. 3 Brookdale vs. W4
Friday March 17th:
12 p.m. — Game 11 — L7 vs. L8
2 p.m. — Game 12 — L9 vs. L10
5 p.m. — Game 13 — W7 vs. W8
7 p.m. — Game 14 — W9 vs. W10
Saturday March 18th:
12 p.m. — Game 15 — 5th place game (W11 vs. W12)
2 p.m. — Game 16 — 3rd place game (L13 vs. L14)
5 p.m. — Game 17 — Championship Game (W13 vs. W14)
