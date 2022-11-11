The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team picked up their fourth straight win to start the season on Thursday evening on the road at Quinsigamond as they hung on for 76-73. With the win the Knights now sit at 4-0 and 2-0 in conference play. The Wyverns fall to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
NECC led by 10 at the halftime break 39-29, and opened up the lead to as much as 16 in the second before QCC came storming back in the final minutes, but a pair free throws from freshman Ryan Pacy (Salem, NH) in the final seconds sealed the win for the Knights. Pacy finished the game with 11 points.
Mehmet Asik (Ankara, Turkey) led the Knights in the scoring columns as he poured in a season high 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Luis Reynoso (Lawrence) joined Pacy and Asik in double figured as he tossed in 12 points.
NECC will conclude their season opening six game road swing as they head to the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area for the weekend, where they will play Suffolk County (NY) Community College on Saturday and Essex County (NJ) College on Sunday. The Knights will open up their 14 game home schedule next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. when they host Quincy College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.