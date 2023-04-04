HAVERHILL -- Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball standout Luis Reynoso of Lawrence has been named to the NJCAA men's basketball All-America First Team, as selected by the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Committee.
Reynoso becomes the first player in program history to be named a first-team All-American, and the first All-America selection since Anthony Griffin was named to the second team at the conclusion of the 2007-08 season.
This winter, Reynoso appeared in 32 of the Knights' 35 games, while he made 31 starts in leading NECC to their best season in program history. The Knights finished with a 33-2 overall record and a fifth-place finish at the national tournament. The team was ranked third in the final national poll of the season.
Reynoso led the team in scoring (19.7 ppg), rebounds (13.2 rbg) and blocks (1.5 bpg) while averaging 25.2 minutes played per game. He also averaged 3.4 assists per game to finished second on the team in that category.
At the regional level, Reynoso was first in rebounding and free throws made (172) while he ranked fifth in points per game.
On the national level, Reynoso led the country in defensive rebounds (292) and total rebounds (423), finished second in both rebounds per game and free throws made and was third in total points scored (630).
After transferring from Daytona State College, Reynoso has one season of eligibility remaining in a Knights uniform.
BASEBALL TAKES TWO
NECC baseball beat Southern Maine Community College 10-7 on Tuesday. That after rolling over Holyoke Community College 10-0 on Monday behind three RBIs each for Richard Matos De La Cruz and Kyle Hsu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.