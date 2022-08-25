One is an area baseball legend. The other grew up as a fan of area baseball legends during one of the most amazing runs in the region’s diamond history.
This week, both earned huge national notoriety for their work in the game.
North Andover’s Evan Glew and Andover’s Chris Capano got the call from the American Baseball Coaches Association. Each was named Assistant Coach of the Year – Glew for NJCAA Division 3 at Northern Essex Community College and Capano for High School Division II at Phillips Academy.
They are among 11 assistant coaches nationally who will be honored at the ABCA Convention on January 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Glew, a left-handed pitcher by trade, rolled onto The Eagle-Tribune’s All-21st Century Baseball Team after earning the 2015 E-T MVP as a senior at North Andover High.
He went on to dominate as a JUCO All-American at NECC and excelled at Franklin Pierce.
Glew’s impact on the NECC program can be seen in the fact that the Knights led the NJCAA in ERA this spring, earning a trip to the World Series.
“This year he spent countless hours off the field recruiting, prepping for practices. In season he was in charge of all things pitching -- training, scheduling, development and calling pitches as well as setting up all the scouting reports,” said Knights coach Jeff Mejia. “He is only part-time, making enough to basically cover his gas and food. The dedication he has to the program is nothing but remarkable. If he can survive long enough I can see a big time pitching coach job offer or even a head coach position in his future.”
Glew’s “all-in” attitude has most certainly been noticed, but when he heard about the national honor, he was blown away.
“This is such a great accomplishment for me because baseball has always been a huge part of my life,” said Glew. “All the hard work and sacrifices over the years playing the game, and now more recently as a coach, has brought me great recognition.
“I’m very fortunate to have played for great coaches throughout my career. I’m grateful for coach Mejia taking me under his wing and giving me the chance to grow in coaching and in life. I would also like to thank the entire team. I’m very proud in what we accomplished together in 2022.”
For Capano, there was total shock when he took the call from the ABCA this week.
“It’s pretty ridiculous, I mean crazy,” said Capano, an Andover High grad (Class of 1995). “It was amazing for (head coach Kevin Graber) just to take the time to nominate me. I mean, he’s awesome. He’s always there for people. It's what he does.”
Capano went to AHS in its baseball heyday and followed the legends like Dave Blank, Jim Hanning and Toby Guzowski when the Warriors were in the midst of a run that included back-to-back Division 1 state titles.
It was then that he first got into coaching.
“I knew in high school with so many great players at the time, I wasn’t going to play much,” said Capano. “You had to do community service back then, and my neighbor Frank Mazza was big in the Little League and the youth leagues in Andover, so he started me in coaching, and I loved it.”
Capano went on to coach in the youth ranks for years, and when he took a job in 2000 at Phillips Academy, coaching became an option.
He got his start with former coach Andy Cline, and when Graber took over in 2011, the Big Blue bond was forged in steel.
“Opportunity came up here and that was great,” said Capano. “I fell into it, and I’ve been the luckiest guy in the world to be able to work with Kevin.”
Graber teams have won five NE Prep titles since then, and the head coach says that Capano has been a key.
“Winning National Coach of the Year from an organization like the American Baseball Coaches Association, which includes more than 13,000 coaches – that’s a big deal,” Graber said. “While Chris is an outstanding coach, in my mind, this honor has little to do with X’s and O’s or wins and losses. It’s really a tribute to the personal touch Chris has had with every player, on every team, every season.
“It’s the off-the-field stuff as much as on, checking in with players about academics, family stuff, social lives, you name it. Chris leads, and he does so through service. He’s the kind of person and coach who seems to spend each day looking around to see who needs help. It’s no wonder more than a decade’s worth of former players, without exception, look up to Chris as a role model, mentor, and friend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.