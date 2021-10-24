BRADFORD — Imagine being a long-time Boston Celtics fan, for more than five decades, going back to John Havlicek, Dave Cowens and JoJo White, then Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.
Imagine the Boston Celtics playing the Los Angeles Lakers, which they do next month in Boston, on Nov. 17.
Imagine planning a few potential matchups for LeBron James against the Celtics that night.
Then imagine being Jeff Nelson.
Because that’s exactly what’s going to happen going forward for Nelson.
Last week he signed on as their new northeast advance scout, one of only two scouts employed by the legendary organization.
Nelson is now part of “Showtime,” which of course is the Lakers mantra due to the team’s association with the Hollywood elites.
“It’s true,” said Nelson, who has spent 16 years as a scout for the Utah Jazz (12) and Philadelphia 76ers (4) before joining the Lakers.
“For me it’s humbling,” said Nelson. “Two people in world are advance scouting for Lakers. I’m one of them. I’m very excited at the same time. Scouting is what I enjoy doing.”
This won’t be the first time he has technically “rooted” against the Celtics, working with the Jazz and, in particular, the Sixers, which have faced the local team many times over his 16 years as a scout.
But this is different. This is sort of the dark side.
“I expect I will hear from a lot of people that won’t be happy,” said Nelson. “I get it. But I’m part of the Lakers organization now. and I’m proud of that.”
Nelson got his start as a scout after his coaching career ended. He contacted Boston basketball guru Leo Papile who recommended him for a scouting internship with the Miami Heat, working with assistant coach Stan Van Gundy who was Pat Riley’s top lieutenant.
While doing that, he met front office people from the Jazz and he was hired in 2004 to become their advance scout in the northeast, primarily covering Boston, Toronto, the New York area and Washington.
“I just enjoy watching how teams play ball, the systems they run, the way they try to score, the way they defend,” said Nelson. “I like the fact I’m trying to help a team prepare for their next opponent, giving a few ideas on how to defeat them, the way they call out plays, set picks, matchups, etc. I love the game and this is perfect for me at this point in my life.”
With the new coaching staff in Philadelphia, changes were made, which is to be expected, said Nelson.
He literally became a free agent.
And with his son Tyler Nelson playing pro basketball in Germany, he was not ready to give up scouting.
With options appearing to be dried up, Nelson contacted Kurt Rambis, who is a “Senior Advisor” for the Lakers.
“I had been a professional acquaintance of coach Rambis for the last 15 years,” said Nelson. “When he was an assistant coach with the Lakers and later head coach with both the Timberwolves and Knicks, I’d see him before games and we stayed in touch.
“He took a liking to Tyler and always asked me how he was doing,” said Nelson. “Tyler ended up getting a workout there this past offseason because of coach Rambis.”
In speaking over the summer, Rambis asked Nelson what his plans were this season. Nelson explained he was looking for a scouting opportunity and that he thought he could help the Lakers on the East Coast.
Due to the pandemic and the fact that the Lakers were short-staffed in that area, with their main scouts traveling nearly 80 percent of the season, Rambis liked the idea and spoke with others in the front office.
Rambis offered Nelson the gig.
“I was very excited to get that call,” said Nelson. “This is a championship organization, just like the Celtics. They are in this to win it all, which I love. As everyone knows they have a great team, with LeBron James at the top. How can you not want to be part of something like that.”
Nelson has received his first two assignments.
He’s headed to Brooklyn to see the Miami Heat on Wed., Oct. 27 and then back to the T.D. Garden on Nov. 1 to see the Chicago Bulls.
Nelson will no doubt have some Celtics games to watch the first two weeks in November as the Lakers visit Boston on Sun., Nov. 17.
“My job is not to tell them who to trade for or anything like that,” said Nelson. “It’s to get some good information, get all the right play calls, have a good idea of what they do and, of course, on which matchups to take advantage of. Matchups are very important in the NBA.
“The Lakers are my team,” said Nelson. “I never would’ve guess it. I’m excited to be part of this great franchise.”
