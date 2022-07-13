Nelson re-signs with German team
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson put his “John Hancock” on a new, two-year deal to return to play for the Rostock Seawolves.
Nelson led the Seawolves to a championship in the German Second Division, thus elevating the franchise to the First Division.
Nelson shot 46.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game. Nelson hit a 3-pointer to get the Seawolves into the title game thus clinching the First Division status and later won MVP of the finals when the Seawolves won their final game.
“I was very comfortable there, in that city, which is beautiful,” said Nelson. “It was a great run and it will be a tougher year moving up. But I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24.
Raycroft will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables offering sports cards, supplies, POKEMON graded cards and other memorabilia.
Admission to the show is $2. Children under 9 are free.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
New renovations to Lawler Rink
Ahead of the 2022-23, the Merrimack Athletics team has been striving to enhance the game-day experience for our fans. The following projects symbolize our commitment to improving upon the already incredible atmosphere at Lawler:
In April, a brand-new video board was installed, spanning nearly double the length of the board previously in its place. This state-of-the art board will provide increased clarity and new in game engagement opportunities.
Over the summer, they will be enhancing the sound and light systems, increasing the visibility and in-game audio significantly.
Merrimack women to meet Minnesota again
The Merrimack women’s hockey program will compete in 34 regular season games, following a season-opening exhibition against Quebec school Stanstead College on Sept. 24. As part of Homecoming Weekend on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 the Warriors will host the Syracuse Orange for the first time, with the Orange coming off an NCAA Tournament Regional appearance last season.
Hockey East play will begin in October, with home-and-home series with Boston College on Oct. 7 and 8 and play a pair with Holy Cross on Nov. 4 and 5.
Before the close of the calendar year, Merrimack will play the Providence Friars in Rhode Island on Dec. 2 and 3 before a split non-conference series with Dartmouth. Merrimack will host the Big Green on Dec. 7 before traveling to Hanover on Dec. 10.
On New Year’s Eve, Merrimack will again play in New Hampshire against St. Anselm in Manchester.
Merrimack is set to open 2023 in a big way, taking off to Minneapolis, Minn. To compete against the University of Minnesota for the first time since Merrimack split a series at Ridder Arena in 2017. Following the Jan. 6 contest with the Golden Gophers, the Warriors will play St. Cloud State at Ridder for their first time since defeating the Huskies 4-1 in 2016.
Windham coach leaves for Londonderry
Long-time (13 years!) Windham High boys and girls track coach Ryan O’Connor is leaving the school, returning to Londonderry High, this time as an assistant principal.
O’Connor had been an English teacher and track coach at LHS before heading to Windham.
Windham did get some help for the fall, though, as Sophia Poulin was named the new varsity field hockey coach on Mount Jaguar.
North Andover High adds new golf coach
North Andover High has announced it has a new varsity golf coach in Matt Lombard.
Lombard has worked in the golf industry for 15 years including the last four at North Andover Country Club, which is home to the oft-talented NAHS golf team. He played golf and basketball at Hanover High (2005).
He replaces Nick Antonelli. An NAHS grad, Antonelli was 31-9 over his three seasons at the helm.
