Tyler Nelson was looking for his next pro basketball gig when one closed in the NBA’s “AAA” G-League.
His agent found a spot in the Second Division German League about halfway through the season after a shooting guard got injured in early 2021.
A lot has happened since he signed on to finish the season.
Two weeks ago, with a year remaining on a two-year deal signed last summer with the Rostock Seawolves, he extended it another year, into the 2024-25 season.
The difference between now and 2021 is that Rostock was elevated to the First Division in Germany, thanks to a Nelson 3-pointer at the buzzer in the Second Division finals.
There was talk of possibly moving to another league in Europe, but in the end Nelson realized he liked his situation in Rostock … a lot.
Nelson said his game, which is more cerebral and methodical, fits the European mold.
“I’ve been there for three years and I’m comfortable with the city and comfortable with the club,” said Nelson. “It’s a good situation for me. I know what I’m good at and this a good place for me.”
A noted sharp-shooter – L.A. Clipper forward Terance Mann, of Lowell, called Nelson one of the best shooters in the world – Nelson averaged 7.9 points his first half-season, followed by 16.5 points in 2021-22 and 14.5 points last season after making the jump to the first division.
He averaged over 40 percent from 3-point range and over 90 percent at the free throw line while in Germany.
Nelson averaged over 20 points a game at Central Catholic and is the all-time leading scorer at his alma mater, Fairfield University.
“Our league is one of the best in Europe,” said Nelson, who jumped on a plane on Monday night for Munch.
Training camp will be in Lithuania and begin on Aug. 14, running for a week.
They will return for a few exhibition games before the season starts in mid-September. Rockstock also qualified for the FIBA Euro Cup 2023-24 season, which includes 32 teams playing concurrently with the German League regular season.
So instead of the season being one game per week, on average, there will be two games per week during the tournament.
“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Nelson.
Nelson will be moving into a 3-bedroom apartment near the water – Baltic Sea – and is walking distance to several good restaurants and is only two hours to Hamburg, Germany, the third largest city in the country.
“It’s very American-ized here,” said Nelson. “There’s a mall right across the street from where I’m living. I get a nice, too. It’s a great fit for me and an opportunity to play basketball and keep getting better.”
