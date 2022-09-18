It’s not a stretch to proclaim that the state of high school football in Massachusetts has never been better.
Walking off the Veterans Memorial Stadium turf on Friday night, I was marveling at the athletes I had just watched perform on the field.
The talent level in the St. John’s Prep/Central rivalry has always been spectacular. But for prospects and potential collegiate standouts, this one ranks right there.
St. John’s has three Division 1 college receivers, two already committed in Joenel Aguero (Georgia) and Jesse Ofurie (Rutgers).
Central has Notre Dame commit Preston Zinter and a sophomore QB in Blake Hebert that already has offers from UMass and UConn.
But it’s the next-tier guys as well.
Jaden Wiggins, Matthias Latham and Sean Mercuri are all currying D-1 interest for Central. Kicker Mike Ryan is an interesting prospect as well with field-goal range out to the 50.
This kind of thing, while certainly punctuated when you’re talking these teams, is growing across the Bay State.
“People are recruiting Massachusetts. I think there’s always been good players, but with the Internet, kids are getting their films out easier,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
“Kids are getting noticed now. Last week with Springfield Central, the field was loaded with (big-time) kids, same as this week.”
Rising Star: Great Bloodlines
With so much talk about the St. John’s Prep senior superstars, it’s easy to overlook some of the younger guys.
One Prep defender who excelled on Friday night was junior Marquese Avery.
The 6-2, 199-pounder was immense defending Central’s edge run and had a half-dozen tackles.
Avery comes from great stock. His dad is former legendary Lynn Tech hoop coach Marvin Avery.
His uncle also happens to be a pretty good one his own right, former Pentucket baseball and Newburyport High hoop coach, Tom L’Italien.
L’Italien proudly sneaked on to the Prep sideline to get a first-hand look at the kid’s work.
Odds and Ends
Sophomore Alex Bajoras started on the nose for St. John’s Prep against Central on Friday night. Raider fans had to recognize the name.
His dad, John, was a stud lineman/heavyweight wrestler for Raiders’ coach Chuck Adamopoulos back in the day.
“I guess it would have been a lot to for him to come to Central,” laughed Adamopoulos. “That’s a tough commute from Gloucester.” …
Adamopoulos on the Central-Prep rivalry, which drew a great crowd on Friday night in Lawrence.
“There’s definitely a rivalry. It’s a good rivalry. My first year as a head coach (Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre) lit us up as a senior quarterback (a 42-13 SJP win). That was 25 years ago. We’ve always had great games with them since. It’s a respectful rivalry, and their kids are tough. It’s a game the fans like to go to. It’s good stuff.” …
It’s great to see the return of the bounce pass in the game. No, I am not switching over to hoops, either.
Watching linesman Bob Ferreira skip those perfect one-hoppers from the sideline into umpire Emilio Colon in the Central game was a thing of beauty. #MuchRespect.
