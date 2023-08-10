BRISTOL, Conn, — The pain and the heartaches will eventually go away. In fact, most of it probably did before the boys had their last team dinner at the “campus” on Wednesday night.
The members of the Salem 12 year-old all-star baseball team will realize what they accomplished ... amazingly.
Falling two wins shy of Williamsport, Pa. is an incredible feat.
The ride ended on Wednesday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to Canton, Mass.
When did this incredible summer begin?
After competing in the Cooperstown Tournament in late June, this team rolled through Pool and District play, before playing three tremendous back-and-forth games against a very good Portsmouth team for the New Hampshire State Championship title. After taking game three, thanks to 12 combined runs in the final two innings, Salem advanced to Bristol, Connecticut to take part in the four-team tournament.
After losing to Maine in the opener last Saturday, Salem rebounded with a convincing win over Vermont. From there the team had two days off, which included swimming, going to the movies, taking a trip to Cranston, Rhode Island to watch the Salem 10 year-olds play in their regional game, as well as several practices and batting cage sessions.
That brought Salem to the semi-finals on Wednesday against Canton, the same team that defeated Andover and its ace pitched Jedward Sanchez in the state tournament. and just like they did against Andover, Canton’s middle to bottom of the order provided the big punches, combining for eight of the team’s hits and scoring all five runs to help Canton prevail and move on to face Maine on Thursday night, with the winner taking a trip to Williamsport.
“I couldn’t possibly be more proud of the kids, the parents and the coaches. It was great and we had so much fun. It was such a great time and this was such a great experience,” said Salem Manager Steve Quinn.
“The support we got from Salem and the Eagle Tribune has just been fantastic. From back home, I’ve been getting text messages all day. It’s been an unbelievable experience for me and for the team,” said Quinn. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more. To play a couple of more games would have been nicer, but in the end, we’re one of the top twelve teams in the entire Northeast Region of the country and that’s nothing to shake a stick at. That is something to be proud of.”
Before all-star competition had begun, Quinn and his coaches including Jim Briggs, Matt Barry and Francis Schaufenbil took the team to Cooperstown, N.Y. to compete against some of the best teams — most regional all-star teams — in the country.
The week of living together, bonding and playing elite competition helped prepare the team for these intense games, including the N.E. Regionals being televised on ESPN.
“We planned to go to Cooperstown before the district play started so the kids would be used to the better competition and used to games like this. Those games were against great competition from teams across the entire country. The kids were used to this type of environment because we competed in the Cooperstown tournament,” said Quinn.
From Cooperstown to Salem, N.H. to Somersworth, N.H. — which was one special, long weekend of extra innings games — and eventually Bristol, Connecticut, it’s a journey that these guys will remember for the rest of their lives.
“The kids are bummed right now. They were two games away from playing in the Little League World Series and we just came up a little short,” said Quinn. “They will have time to reflect on this and once they do, they’ll realize what they have accomplished and be very proud. Of course we all wanted to play a little bit more, but I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”
