METHUEN — Carolina Rodriguez will get your attention.
It might be because the Methuen High senior volleyball player wears the unique jersey of the “libero” position. It could be because she is, at 4-foot-11, almost always the smallest athlete on the court. Perhaps it’s because, unlike her teammates, she prefers to serve from the left side of the baseline.
More likely, however, it’s because as she patrols the backline, she spends every game of every match diving to make saves on seemingly un-savable balls, keeping plays alive, frustrating opponents and inspiring her teammates.
Saturday night at Klimas Field House, Rodriguez had eight digs and three service aces, helping No. 8 Methuen to a 3-0 win over No. 25 North Andover in the opening round of the Division 1 State Tournament.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-12, 25-19.
“Carolina is one of the best liberos in the state,” said Methuen coach Matthew Twomey. “She is 4-foot-11, bruised from head-to-toe, she throws herself around out there. I don’t think there’s a play she thinks she can’t get to. She’s going to try to get to every single play.”
Rodriguez said it’s the attitude of the entire team not to concede even a single point, no matter the score.
“We do not give up on balls. The ball is not dead until the whistle is blown,” she said. “I don’t ever want to let a ball drop on the court ... ever.”
With the win, Methuen (19-2), ran its win streak to 12 straight and remained unbeaten (10-0) at home. The Rangers will now advance to the Round of 16, where they will host No. 9 Winchester (19-2), Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We don’t have an easy path. Winchester is a great team and if we can win there, it looks like we would have to play the No. 1 seed, Newton North,” said Twomey.
Having been eliminated in the opening round of the 2021 tournament by Lexington, Methuen left nothing to chance against North Andover. The Rangers never trailed in the opening two sets and built a 20-9 lead in the third before North Andover rallied.
Senior outside hitter Samantha Driend dominated play at the net with 19 kills. Most came courtesy of sets from junior Ariana Baez (15 assists).
Senior Ella Barron, junior Sydney Chalupa and senior Jhudney Pierre handled the defense, combining for eight blocks. Chalupa added six kills.
North Andover was led by the play of middle hitter Nadine Abdat. The senior finished with 12 kills, three blocks and led the third set comeback with her strong service game.
“(Nadine) is just a constant force there and she helps everyone else get better,” said North Andover coach Christin Augustini. “Teams have to play around her. She’s a great player and we are really going to miss her.”
Where Methuen asserted its dominance Saturday was in the service game. The Rangers had 12 aces (four by Chalupa) and just five service faults.
North Andover had eight faults and just two aces.
“We have a good lineup, where we go right through the order with some really aggressive servers,” said Twomey. “They know, when they step up to the line, what they need to do. They do a good job of serving to spots on the court, being aggressive and keeping (the ball) in.”
Methuen scored 13 points off the serves of Rodriguez, including eight straight (three aces) to close out the first set.
The Rangers also scored 13 off the serves of Hailey D’Hondt, including a run of 12 straight in the third set, turning an 8-7 deficit into a 19-8 lead.
D’Hondt also turned in the individual play of the game. In the second set, Abdat ripped a vicious attack at the net that seemed like a certain kill. D’Hondt not only made the dig mid-court but returned it with force, catching the Scarlet Knights off guard for a point to give the Rangers an 18-9 lead.
