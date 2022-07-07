Georgetown native Cal Ingraham had one of the most prolific offensive seasons in NCAA Div. 1 hockey history in 1992-93.
He led the nation that year, scoring 46 goals, while assisting on 39 others for 85 points.
Wow.
And more importantly that year, UMaine hockey won its first-ever national championship.
But on that team, which finished 42-1-1, losing only an overtime game to Boston University, Ingraham was definitely the third fiddle.
There was the great Paul Kariya, who tallied 100 points (25 goals, 75 assists) that year before embarking on an NHL career in which he tallied 989 points in 989 games.
And there was the captain, Jim Montgomery, who tallied 95 points, who signed off his collegiate career (301 points in 170 games) by scoring three goals in under five minutes in the third period, turning a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 national championship win.
“Pretty good linemates, huh? I’d turn around and puck was on my stick from both them. It was amazing,” said Ingraham, a right winger, with Kariya on the left side and Montgomery at center.
“Paul was one of the most gifted athletes I’ve ever seen,” said Ingraham. “And Jim was not only our team leader. He was a winner.”
Montgomery is the new Bruins head coach, the 29th in team history.
“I had heard his name among the finalists on these Websites so I texted him, trying to get the inside scoop,” said Ingraham, who hasn’t seen Montgomery and most of his former teammates on the 1993 championship team since the 25th anniversary bash in 2018.
“All he said was ‘I have a chance. I’ll know soon,’” said Ingraham, who had 73 goals and 76 assists in 106 career games at Maine after transferring after one year at the Air Force Academy.
Ingraham said he could never have predicted Montgomery’s ascension through the coaching ranks, but there were signs in his early 20s that leadership and hockey sense were part of his persona.
“Jim was very intense, all of the time,” recalled Ingraham. “But he was also very intelligent. His hockey sense was off the charts. When you combine that with talent and the will to win, you have a winner. He was certainly our leader at Maine.”
Ingraham, who played seven years of pro hockey – 3 in Tallahassee (ECHL) and 4 in Idaho (Boise of WCHL) – before settling in Idaho as a coach and later insurance rep, said he followed Montgomery’s career as a player (109 games in NHL and 12 pro career) and coach (10 years college, 3 years juniors and two years with Dallas Stars).
Montgomery’s University of Denver team won a national title in 2017. He became the Stars head coach in 2018, having a successful season and a half after being fired due to “unprofessional conduct” apparently related to alcohol.
The past two seasons Montgomery was an assistant with the St. Louis Blues.
“He was a winner everywhere he went as a coach, too,” said Ingraham. “It’s just in his blood, a passion for the game and he is a great leader.
“I’m not surprised he’s back coaching an NHL team,” said Ingraham. “I’m pretty pumped it’s for the Bruins, the team I grew up loving.”
