While Andover’s Kyle Wolff continues to tear up the FCBL this summer, there are plenty of other area baseballers keeping themselves busy in the wooden-bat collegiate leagues around New England this summer. Here’s a look at their performances as we head for the stretch run.
North Andover’s Sebastian Keane and Methuen’s Dom Keegan have spent their time between the MLB Draft Combine and the upcoming draft on the Cape.
The Cape Cod Baseball League continues to be the premier summer collegiate league on the planet.
Keane has been on the hill, making three starts for the Chatham Anglers so far. The Northeastern University right has fanned 25 in 21 innings, walking seven. He’s got a 3.85 ERA.
Keegan, the Vanderbilt product, is catching and hitting .302 with five homers and nine RBIs.
In the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, three different area athletes have joined Wolff on the Nashua Silver Knights.
SNHU junior George Welch of Derry was the closer for the Silver Knights. He’s gone to the hill 12 times, totaling 14.1 innings and has yet to allow an earned run. Welch is 1-1 and has fanned 29 and walked only seven.
That performance earned the lefty a vacation -- at least a working one -- on the Cape. Welch was just signed to pitch for the Cape Cod League's Brewster Whitecaps.
Andover’s Pat McConnell, a junior at Colby, starts in the Nashua outfield and is hitting .253.
Fresh off his Pinkerton Academy graduation, Liam Doyle made a pair of starts and one relief appearance for the Silver Knights. He’s fanned 17 and walked eight with a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 innings. Doyle has taken some time off to do some work at Coastal Carolina but expects to be back with the Silver Knights just in time for the final playoff push.
Also in the FCBL, Andover’s Keegan O’Connor, a junior catcher at Quinnipiac, is batting .205 while starting behind the plate for the New Britain Bees.
Northeastern sophomore Brett Dunham of North Andover has turned it up a notch with the Pittsfield Suns. Dunham has made nine appearances, with three starts, and is 1-1 with a 0.83 ERA. He’s fanned 24 and walked 10 in 21.2 innings.
In the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the North Shore Navigators have a distinct area flavor.
North Andover’s Jake McElroy is the top regular on the team with his .253 average. The Holy Cross outfield also tied for the team lead with 10 RBIs.
His college teammate, Matt Remley of North Andover, has thrown one scoreless relief stint of three innings. Haverhill and Northern Essex product Tyler McDonald, who will head to Franklin Pierce in the fall, has given up one run in a pair of relief efforts for the Navs.
Colby sophomore Brady O’Brien of North Andover is seeing part-time work at shortstop for North Shore.
University of Dayton catcher Matt Maloney, a sophomore out of Central Catholic and Windham, has enjoyed an interesting summer with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. Splitting the duties behind the plate, Maloney is hitting .233.
Richmond sophomore Jake Elbeery of Austin Prep and North Andover was hitting .262 at MV but is not currently on the active roster.
Andover’s Alex Lane, a senior catcher who is headed to Northeastern in the fall, is hitting .270 with a pair of homers for the North Adams SteepleCats.
Matt Sapienza of North Andover, a Georgetown University sophomore from Phillips Academy, has made four appearances with one start for the Sanford Mainers. He’s 1-0.
Catcher Michael Borrelli of Salisbury and Central Catholic, a Saint Anselm senior, is batting.288 with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats. Hampstead’s Brady Day, a Kansas State sophomore shortstop/third baseman, is hitting .262 with the Muskrats.
