Within seconds, Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez knew the New England hurdles title was in his grasp.
He didn’t know he was also making history on Saturday.
“I beat everyone significantly out of the blocks,” said Volquez. “Then, I just kept that lead for the rest of the race. When I got to the finish line, I knew I had won. I turned around, looked at the clock and I couldn’t have been more happy.”
Volquez ran a record-setting time of 7.31 to win the boys 55-meter hurdles at the New England Track Championship at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
According to renowned track historian Larry Newman of Haverhill, that time by Volquez set a new Massachusetts all-time record, besting the old record of 7.35, run by Greg Borsiquot of Stoughton in 2011. It’s the second fastest in New England history, behind just the 7.26 run by Myles Bradley (Free Academy, Conn.) in 2005.
The mark by Volquez is also tied for the second fastest in the United States this winter, according to the website Athletic.net. He trails just Christopher Serrao (7.29) of New Jersey.
“It was crazy,” said Volquez. “I had run 7.43, so I knew I could run in the 7.3s. But I had no idea I would almost break 7.3 in the process. To break the Massachusetts record is unreal. It was unbelievable.”
Volquez entered Saturday with revenge on his mind, after finishing second at Massachusetts All-States last weekend.
“Losing at All-States just fueled my fire, said Volquez. “I knew I could beat (All-State champ Easton Tran of Winchester). My confidence was through the roof. I knew that if I ran my race, I would come out the winner, and I did.”
Volquez finished well ahead of No. 2 Jayden Flaker of Maine (7.42). His rival Tran finished third (7.45).
North Carolina A&T recruit Volquez said he was unsure if he will compete at Nationals next weekend or turn his focus to spring track. On Saturday, he was savoring his victory.
“Becoming a New England champion was a long time coming,” he said. “I was so motivated to finally win a New England title. When I got my plaque, I made sure to raise it high. I brought it home for my coaches, my parents, and everyone in Lawrence who always has my back and shows me so much love.”
Parrott takes hurdles gold
A week ago, Andover’s Jodi Parrott fell short in what was — literally — a photo finish at All-States.
On Saturday, she left nothing to chance.
Parrott took home the New England title in the girls 55-meter hurdles with an 8.21, far ahead of runner-up Celia Kulis (8.49) of Wilmington.
“It feels so amazing to be a New England champ,” said Parrott. “This has been my goal since I started running track freshman year. I didn’t make New Englands as a sophomore, and the event wasn’t held last year (due to COVID), so to finally win it is very special.”
The time bested Parrott’s old PR of 8.33, the winning time at Division 1s.
“I really fired out of the blocks, and we were kind of in a pack of four going over the first hurdle,” she said of her race on Saturday. “After that, I kept gaining speed, which is unusual. As the race played out, I found myself getting further away from the competition. It wasn’t like last week, when I had to wait and see the result. When I hit the finish line, I knew I had done it.”
Parrott also finished fifth in the long jump (17-10.25) and anchored the 4x200 relay that placed third (1:45.76) along with Haley Carver, Peyton Levental and Olivia Foster.
They will all now turn their attention to Nike Indoor Nationals next weekend on Staten Island, N.Y.
“We are beyond pumped for Nationals,” said Parrott. “I’ll be running the 4x200 on Friday, then the shuttle hurdles relay Saturday morning, then running in the championship division of 55 hurdles along with long and triple jump. It’s going to be a big, busy weekend.”
North Andover’s Bard, Central relay place
North Andover shot putter Jenna Bard continued her stellar winter. The senior placed sixth New Englands with a 37-10.5.
“It was my last time at the Reggie Lewis Center and I just wanted to give it my all,” said Bard, who will throw at Nationals. “The competition was intense from the start, but no matter what everyone stayed positive and encouraging. I knew going in I had the skills and the strength to get what I wanted, and that is what I showed again today.”
The Central Catholic 4x400 relay of Ethan Pater, Aden Pemble, Pat Walsh and Ben Faletra took sixth in 3:30.42.
“The boys continue to impress,” said Raiders coach Mike Leal. “I think they are even surprising themselves at this point. I can’t say enough about their attitude and effort to reach this point. I am just so proud of their accomplishments this season.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
