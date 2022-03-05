PROVIDENCE, RI — Central Catholic’s Nate Blanchette added another achievement to his combat sports resume, capturing the 160-pound championship at the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Providence Technology and Career Center.
Blanchette outlasted Xavarian’s Michael Bobola, 11-9, in a hard-fought title match that featured multiple shifts in momentum. At various points in the match, both wrestlers seemed to have victory locked up, only to have their opponent come storming back.
“I woke up this morning and said, ‘I’m going to be New England champ,’” said Blanchette, who avenged a 1-0 loss to Bobola in the title match at last week’s All-State Tournament in Fitchburg.
Blanchette is no stranger to combat championships. He is ranked No. 1 in the country in judo in the U-18 70-kg class. He says many of his judo skills translate well to the wrestling mat.
“A lot of it (translates). I love underhooks in wrestling, you can throw from there, you can hit your shots from there, you can do everything,” he said.
Saturday’s title match turned in Blanchette’s favor late in the second period, with a move that has become a favorite among Central Catholic grapplers over the years.
Leading 2-0, Bobala went for a single-leg takedown. But Blanchette saw an opening, countered with a “Rolling Jonesy.” The move not only locked Bobala’s upper arm in a painful position, it also put him on his back struggling not to be pinned. With the move, Blanchette turned the 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead after two periods.
He built the lead to 8-4 in the third period, only to have Bobala catch him off balance, taking him down near the edge of the circle to cut the deficit to 8-7. Blanchette was finally able to clinch the win, and the championship, with a textbook single-leg takedown.
Brandon D’Agastino (182), Jimmy Glynn (138) and Michael Brown (220) also represented Central Catholic at the New England Tournament but didn’t crack the Top 6.
Davila makes Andover High history
It was an historic weekend for the Andover High wrestling team, as senior Jonathan Davila became the first Golden Warrior to ever make the podium at the New England Tournament.
Davila placed third at 152 pounds, winning a thrilling 3-2 overtime decision over Nashoba Regional’s Lucien Perla in the third place match. Davila, trailing 2-1, scored a reversal with 13 seconds left in the overtime to clinch the victory.
“I worked so hard for this since junior season,” said Davila. “I quit football so I could commit to wrestling 100%. I went to Smitty’s Wrestling Barn all summer, just to get on the podium at the New Englands.”
Davila had a long road to claim third place. He lost in the Round of 16 Friday night, dropping into the consolation bracket. He had to win five straight matches on Saturday to claim third place. Along the way he avenged his loss from Friday night, and his win over Perla avenged a tournament loss from last month.
“He really wasn’t wrestling well Friday night. Something was off,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “But I saw his first match today and he looked fantastic. I thought he would be able to do it.”
Following an almost identical path was Haverhill High sophomore Brent Nicolosi, who earned third place at 145 with a 7-3 win over Maurice Cooper of Hope. Nicolosi was swamped in his opening match, 18-4, by eventual champion Jack Richardson of Killingly. But he won two matches Friday night and reeled off five straight wins on Saturday to claim 3rd.
