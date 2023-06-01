The New Hampshire softball and baseball oaches recently announced their All-State Teams, as voted on by the coaches.
In softball, there was certainly a distinct local flavor.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Addison Lucier and Jenny Olson of Salem, along with Maddie Schoenenberger of Pinkerton Academy, again were named to the first team in Division I. They were joined by Timberlane Regional ace Alexa Salafia on the first team, as well as Windham sophomore, Kelly Wright.
Three of the five will be active on Saturday in the D-I State Quarterfinals as Salem hosts Londonderry at 4 p.m., while the ninth-seeded Owls look to pull off their second straight upset of the playoffs when they travel to top-seeded, returning state finalist Concord at Memorial Field.
For the baseball side of things, defending Division I state champ Pinkerton Academy was well-represented with senior Jacob Albert and sophomore Brendan Horne earning First Team All-State status.
D-I Softball All-State First Team
Addison Lucier, Salem; Jenny Olson, Salem; Kristen Beebe, Exeter; Annie Christiana, Exeter; Alexa Salafia, Timberlane; Maddy Eaton, Winnacunnet; Kate Gagne, Winnacunnet; Skye Merrow, Alvirne; Delaney Duford, Concord; Sarah Taylor, Concord; Maddy Wachter, Concord; Maddie Schoenenberger, Pinkerton; Kelly Wright, Windham; Olivia Cutuli, Londonderry; Kylyn McLaren, Spaulding
D-I Softball All-State Second Team
(Area Players Only)
Ava McNamara, Salem; Olivia Matarazzo, Timberlane; Julie Cahoon, Pinkerton; Anna Mitrou, Windham
D-I Softball All-State Honorable Mention
(Area Players Only)
Chaundra Poulin, Timberlane
D-II Softball All-State First Team
(Area Players Only)
Caileigh Aguiar, Pelham
D-II Softball All-State Second Team
(Area Players Only)
Brooke Slaton, Pelham
D-I Baseball All-State First Team
Brooks Craigue, Concord; Cam Keaveney, Exeter; Will Perkowski, Goffstown; Braeden Lambert, Goffstown; Ryan Strand, Goffstown; Owen Carey, Londonderry; Jayden Hamilton, Londonderry; Kevin Rourke, Londonderry; Michael Crowley, Londonderry; Declan Ryan, Central-West; Elias Bourque, Nashua North; Jacob Albert, Pinkerton; Brendan Horne, Pinkerton; Matt Minckler, Portsmouth; Elliott Miles, Portsmouth; Ethan Nowak, Winnacunnet; Miles Pratt, Winnacunnet; Isaac Crivac, Bishop Guertin
D-I Baseball All-State Second Team
(Area Players Only)
Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton; Sean Roeger, Salem; Cole Constantine, Windham; Stephen Salvador, Windham
D-I Baseball All-State Honorable Mention
(Area Players Only)
Casey Watson, Pinkerton; Garrett Hammer, Pinkerton; Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane; Jake Sullo, Windham
D-I Baseball All-State Third Team
(Area Players Only)
Cole Garcia, Pelham
