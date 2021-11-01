Division 1 South/West
Seeds: 1. Londonderry (8-1); No. 2 Bishop Guertin (7-2); No. 3 Salem (6-2); No. 4 Pinkerton (7-2)
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday
Game 1: Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.; Game 2: Salem at Bishop Guertin (Stellos Stadium), 6:30 p.m.
Division 2
Seeds: 1. Timberlane (9-0); 2. Lebanon (8-0); 3. Milford (6-2); 4. St. Thomas (7-2); 5. Hanover (6-3); 6. Plymouth (6-3); 7. Souhegan (5-3); 8. Gilford-Belmont (5-3)
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
Game 1: Gilford-Belmont at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Game 2: Hanover at St. Thomas; Game 3: Souhegan at Lebanon; Game 4: Plymouth at Milford
Division 3
Seeds: 1. Pelham (8-0); 2. Trinity (7-1); 3. Campbell (7-2); Kearsarge (6-2)
Semifinals
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Game 1: Kearsarge at Pelham; Game 2: Campbell at Trinity
