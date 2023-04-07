The Pinkerton girls lacrosse team may have lost some key pieces from the 2022 squad that advanced to the Division I semifinals, but expect the perennial power Astros to be back in the hunt this spring.
Leading the returners for the Astros is a sophomore with a name very familiar to the local lacrosse world — Hannah Lisauskas.
The latest in the superstar Lisauskas Astro lacrosse family is a force on the offensive end. Last spring as a freshman, Lisauskas scored 35 goals and was second on the team in assists (36) and points (71). She had two goals and four assists in a Division 1 quarterfinal win over Dover. She was an All-State pick last spring, and played for Team New England in the Under Armour All-American games.
Also back are the likes of top midfielder/draw specialist Anna Perkins, defender and captain Mea Lally and attack Emma Madsen.
The Astros are led by a coach with plenty of championship experience. Second-year head coach Katie Blair guided Windham field hockey to four state titles (2016, 17, 19, 20).
KILLIAN DOES IT ALL FOR WINDHAM
One of the most dangerous — and versatile — players in the region calls Windham home — Eagle-Tribune All-Star attackman/defender hybrid Maria Killian.
On offense, the senior topped 100 career goals last season, in just her second varsity season. She was All-NH Division 2 and Windham team MVP last spring, leading the Jaguars to the Division II semifinals.
Others back include top defender Eva Stahly and midfielders Chloe Hall and Sophia Ponzini — the latter an Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star.
Windham welcomes a new head coach who is familiar to local sports fans, former Haverhill High basketball/lacrosse star Jordyn O’Boyle (class of 2018). She was an Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star as a senior (40 goals), and went on to play at Framingham State.
“We have a strong team with a wide variety of talented players,” said O’Boyle.
SALEM, TIMBERLANE WELCOME NEW COACHES
A new face will be leading the Salem girls lacrosse team, as first year head coach Erica Weber replaces veteran Blue Devils coach John Gatsis.
Weber — a science teacher at Salem High — has an extensive lacrosse background. She played four years of varsity lacrosse as a goalie for Randolph Union High School in Randolph, Vt., and at Roger Williams University. She had a one-year stint as head lacrosse coach at Pentucket (2019) before joining Salem as an assistant and freshman coach.
Former Villanova lacrosse player Amanda Swiezynski will remain as an assistant.
On the field, the Blue Devils will be led by two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Honorable Mention attackman Chloe Stone, who scored 30 goals last spring — including seven tallies against Concord. Also back are the likes of midfielder Faith Hoover and defender Kelsey McGibbon.
“This year’s team is excited to start the season with a talented group of rising underclassman, mixed with a strong core of upperclassman,” said Weber. “Our program is growing, and growing stronger every day. Newfound interest and love for the game is really showing.”
Timberlane has also welcomed a new head coach, in longtime Owls assistant Helena Bird, replacing Tom Alberti.
“The Owls are excited for our 2023 season!” said Bird. “We have excellent leadership with our three returning seniors as captains, and are hopeful at a spot in the Division 2 playoffs this year.”
Leading the way for Timberlane is standout goalie Shaye Fanning — who had a season-high 18 saves to beat Kennett last spring — along with the likes of midfielder Becca Silva and defender Charlotte Hosterman.
PELHAM AIMS HIGH
Pelham girls lacrosse coach John Fichera, now in his ninth year, has high expectations for the 2023 season.
“The Lady Pythons are going to be looking to build upon their strong regular season performance of last year (11-5),” said Fichera, “and have made a conscious goal to get back to the NHIAA Final 4 for the first time since 2017.”
Leading the way for the Pythons is high-scoring senior attackman Taylor Galgay, who is closing in on 200 goals for her career. She topped 100 goals as a sophomore.
Also back are top defender Hannah Cook and midfielders Hannah Deschene and and Kate Burke.
