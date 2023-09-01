The games have officially begun on the gridiron.
On Thursday night, three Eagle-Tribune area teams — Pinkerton Academy, Windham High and Timberlane Regional — were in action for the official kickoff of the 2023 high school football season.
Windham traveled to Pinkerton, and the Astros ran away with a 34-21 victory.
Timberlane traveled to rival Exeter, and the Owls suffered a tough 45-14 loss.
More Granite State action is on tap for Friday. Salem High travels to Keene, while three-time defending undefeated state champion Pelham High will look to keep the nation’s fourth longest winning active football streak alive with win No. 31 when the Pythons travel to Manchester West.
Massachusetts high school football will open the season next weekend, with major matchups including a clash of state powers in Central Catholic at Springfield Central — a rematch of the 2021 Division 1 state championship game. Methuen will be at Lincoln-Sudbury and Andover is hosting Shrewsbury.
There’s been plenty of buzz around the local Massachusetts football scene, and with good reason.
Methuen advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals a year ago, and return Eagle-Tribune All-Star brothers quarterback Drew Eason and running back/receiver Shane Eason. Central Catholic also advanced to the Division 1 semis, and returns star quarterback Blake Hebert, who has committed to play football at powerhouse Clemson. North Andover returns Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/running back Zach Wolinski.
TWITTER: DWillisET
