GREENLAND, N.H. -- Timberlane Regional standout Stephen Ramos appears ready for a big summer.
The 16-year-old from Danville had a big day in Round 1 of the New Hampshire Open Championship on Thursday at Breakfast Hill Golf Club.
Ramos carded an even-par round of 70, placing him in a tie for 21st overall and a tie for low amateur in the field as well.
A trio of pros were tied at 64 for the lead as Round 2 commenced on Friday morning.
Ramos, who plays out of Atkinson Country Club, birdied two of his last three holes on the day to hang tough at level par. He had four birdies on the day.
Atkinson pro Nick Antonelli shot 72 and sits in a tie for 39th.
Among the other locals competing were several notables. Windham amateur Connor Greenleaf fired a 74 and sits in a tie at 58th. Right behind him, tied for 69th at 75, is a group that includes Andover’s Brett Krekorian and Salem amateur Evan Desjardins.
Rounding out the local contingent: Atkinson’s Mat Gover (77), North Andover’s David Barker (78), Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo (80) and Salem’s Alex Gambordella (81).
Play resumes on Friday before the cut is made, and the final round will be held on Saturday.
