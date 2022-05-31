DIVISION 1 BASEBALL
Seedings: 1. Portsmouth 18-1, 2. Pinkerton 17-3, 3. Nashua South 15-4, 4. Londonderry 14-6, 5. Concord 13-6, 6. Exeter 13-6, 7. Winnacunnet 13-7, 8. Bishop Guertin 13-7, 9. Bedford 12-8, 10. Goffstown 10-8, 11. Dover 9-9, 12. Windham 10-10, 13. Central/West 9-10, 14. Nashua North 7-12, 15. Spaulding 6-13
First Round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Bishop Guertin; Central-West at Londonderry; Windham at Concord; Spaulding at Pinkerton; Goffstown at Winnacunnet; Nashua North at Nashua South; Dover at Exeter
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
At higher remaining seed
BG/Bedford winner at Portsmouth; Central-West/Londonderry vs. Windham/Concord winner; Spaulding/Pinkerton winner vs. Goffstown/Winnacunnet winner; Nashua North/Nashua South winner vs. Dover/Exeter winner
Semifinals, Wednesday, June 8
At Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 and 7 p.m.
Finals, Saturday, June 11
At NE Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 1 BOYS LACROSSE
Seedings: 1. Exeter 17-1, 2. Bishop Guertin 16-2, 3. Nashua South 14-4, 4. Londonderry 12-6, 5. Merrimack 9-7, 6. Pinkerton 10-8, 7. Bedford 8-8, 8. Concord 8-9, 9. Souhegan 7-10
First Round, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Souhegan at Concord
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Souhegan/Concord winner at Exeter; Merrimack at Londonderry; Bedford at Bishop Guertin; Pinkerton at Nashua South
Semifinals, Wednesday, June 8
At Exeter High School, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Finals, Sunday, June 12
At Exeter High School, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 BOYS LACROSSE
Seedings: 1. Portsmouth 16-1, 2. Derryfield 13-3, 3. Windham 13-3, 4. Timberlane 12-4, 5. Saint Thomas 12-4, 6. Winnacunnet 11-4, 7. ConVal 10-4, 8. OR-Newmarket 9-7, 9. Hanover 7-7, 10. Coe-Brown 7-7, 11. Goffstown 7-9, 12. Memorial-Central 7-11, 13. Hollis Brookline 6-10, 14. Alvirne 6-10
First Round, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Hanover at OR-Newmarket; Hollis Brookline at Timberlane; Memorial-Central at Saint Thomas; Coe-Brown at ConVal; Alvirne at Windham; Goffstown at Winnacunnet
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 5 p.m.
At higher remaining seed
Hanover/OR-Newmarket winner at Portsmouth; Hollis Brookline/Timberlane winner vs. Memorial-Central/Saint Thomas winner; Coe-Brown/ConVal winner at Derryfield; Alvirne/Windham winner vs. Goffstown/Winnacunnet winner
Semifinals, Tuesday, June 7
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Finals, Sunday, June 12
At Exeter High School, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 1 GIRLS LACROSSE
Seedings: 1. Bishop Guertin 15-1, 2. Bedford 14-2, 3. Pinkerton 13-3, 4. Souhegan 12-4, 5. Nashua South 13-5, 6. Dover 11-6, 7. Londonderry 11-7, 8. Exeter 9-9
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Exeter at Bishop Guertin; Nashua South at Souhegan; Londonderry at Bedford; Dover at Pinkerton
Semifinals, Saturday, June 4
At Exeter High School, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Finals, Tuesday June 7
At Exeter High School, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS LACROSSE
Seedings: 1. Portsmouth 16-2, 2. Hanover 11-3, 3. Hollis Brookline 13-4, 4. Windham 12-4, 5. OR-Newmarket 11-4, 6. Goffstown 11-5, 7. Pembroke 9-5, 8. Winnacunnet 9-6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Portsmouth; OR-Newmarket at Windham; Pembroke at Hanover; Goffstown at Hollis Brookline
Semifinals, Saturday, June 4
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Finals, Wednesday, June 8
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1 SOFTBALL
Seedings: 1. Exeter 17-1, 2. Concord 17-1, 3. Londonderry 17-2, 4. Salem 13-5, 5. Pinkerton 13-5, 6. Winnacunnet 13-6, 7. Goffstown 13-6, 8. Alvirne 11-7, 9. Bishop Guertin 11-7, 10. Windham 12-8, 11. Timberlane 10-8, 12. Merrimack 10-8, 13. Bedford 8-10, 14. Spaulding 7-12
First Round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guertin at Alvirne; Bedford at Salem; Merrimack at Pinkerton; Windham at Goffstown; Spaulding at Londonderry; Timberlane at Winnacunnet
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 4 p.m.
At higher remaining seed
BG/Alvirne winner at Exeter; Bedford/Salem winner vs. Merrimack/Pinkerton winner; Windham/Goffstown winner at Concord; Londonderry/Spaulding winner vs. Timberlane/Winnacunnet winner
Semifinals, Wednesday, June 8
At Plymouth State, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Finals, Saturday, June 11
At Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
