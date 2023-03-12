FORT MYERS, Fla. — Anthony Volpe has been the talk of New York Yankees camp this spring, and it was easy to see why Sunday when he cranked a towering home run to deep center field to lead off the fifth.
As he rounded the bases, he jogged past shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the 20-year-old Red Sox phenom making his first appearance in a big league game this spring.
It was the first time they'd ever crossed paths.
You can bet it won't be the last.
Volpe and Mayer are the top prospects in their respective organizations, and both the Yankees and Red Sox believe their guy could be the solution at shortstop for the next decade or more. The two are former first-round picks out of high school who currently rank No. 5 and 9 respectively in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect rankings, and it's not hard to imagine a future where the pair become the new faces of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.
Best case scenario, it could be like Derek Jeter vs. Nomar Garciaparra for a new generation.
Volpe has a unique appreciation for the role he could soon play. Taken No. 30 overall by the Yankees out of Morristown, N.J., in the 2019 MLB Draft, Volpe was a lifelong Yankees fan who now has a legitimate shot of earning the team's starting shortstop job out of camp.
"It's pretty surreal but at the same time it's very motivating," Volpe said during batting practice prior to Sunday's game. "I feel like there's a lot more work to be done to make it a reality."
The 21-year-old's talents are off the charts. Last year he became the first minor leaguer to record a 20-homer, 50-steal since Andruw Jones in 1995, and MLB Pipeline's scouting report dedicates as much space to his work ethic, intangibles and leadership as it does his prodigious on-field tools.
Those qualities inevitably lead to comparisons with Jeter, his childhood idol.
"It's pretty crazy to think about and humbling that other people would make that connection. I was such a big fan growing up, there's not going to be another player like him," Volpe said. "I'm just trying to be the best version of myself I can be."
In many ways Mayer's journey has mirrored Volpe's. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Chula Vista, California and has quickly rocketed up through the system. Last season he batted .280 with an impressive .887 OPS in 91 minor league games, and Sunday he capped off an impressive at bat in the bottom of the ninth inning with a gapper to left center field for a double to put the winning run in scoring position.
"He controls the strike zone, he understands which pitches he has to swing and which ones he doesn't," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He's a good player, he had a great season last year and there's some stuff he still has to work on, but this kid, he's really good."
For all their similarities, Volpe and Mayer have never met and today was the first time they'd ever shared a field.
"It was the first time I got to see him play," Mayer said after Sunday's 3-3 tie. "He's a great player, looks like a great dude. I didn't get to talk to him but bright future for the guy."
The two should presumably get to know each other a lot better in the coming years, but in the meantime Volpe said the best piece of advice he could give his younger Red Sox counterpart is to enjoy the journey that lies ahead.
"Embrace every opportunity, Volpe said, "and embrace the whole experience."
