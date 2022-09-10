Many wondered how North Andover football would respond after graduating nearly its entire offense from 2021.
If Friday is any indication, the Scarlet Knights will be just fine.
Behind the backfield trio of running backs Caleb Agbor and Patrick Roy and fullback James Federico, North Andover topped Lincoln-Sudbury 22-0 on Friday.
The game was a rematch of three straight Division 2 North title games (2017-19).
"We did a great job," said North Andover head coach John Dubzinski. "The battle cry all week was that we wanted to come out, keep the ball on the ground and battle all game. It was a very good win."
Federico scored two touchdowns -- approximately 1 and 12 yards -- and was near his first 100-yard rushing game. Fellow senior Agbor topped 100 yards for the first time in his career, while running back Mike McNaught also added a score for the winners.
"All our running backs ran great," said Dubzinski. "Federico had a monster game, Agbor had 100 yards and Roy also ran very well. We have a three-running back offense, and all of the guys are producing."
Defensive tackle Michael Valentino led the Scarlet Knights defense with a three sacks. Defensive end Jake Saalfrank and linebacker Hunter Scott also had big nights, while Federico added an interception.
"Defensively, whenever you can pitch a shutout against a good team, that's a big deal," he said. "The guys up front controlled the line of scrimmage and limited the big play. We really kept them in check."
Next up, North Andover will travel to Beverly for a Saturday, 11 a.m. kickoff. Beverly fell to Haverhill 25-14 on Friday.
