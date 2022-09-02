It’s hard to imagine Zack Kelly ever having a better week than this one.
Monday the 27-year-old righty was called up to the big leagues after a five-year journey through the minor leagues, one that began after he was signed out of Division 2 Newberry College in South Carolina as an undrafted free agent for only $500.
That night he made his MLB debut and he pitched again on Tuesday in Minnesota, throwing a pair of scoreless innings in his first taste of big league action.
Thursday he visited Fenway Park for the first time and got to soak in the historic ballpark, and today he’s set to fly back down to South Carolina, where his wife is about to give birth to their first child.
“It’s been fun,” said Kelly, who is expecting a baby boy. “Two of the biggest things that will ever happen in my life happen in the same week.”
Kelly’s whirlwind week is a fitting capper to what has been a remarkable story of perseverance. Never considered a top prospect, Kelly was released after a year in the Oakland Athletics system and then again after two successful years in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He missed all of 2020 due to the pandemic, undergoing elbow surgery in the process, before finally landing with the Red Sox and pitching his way up to Triple-A.
Now, after posting a 2.72 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 49.2 innings with Worcester, he’s getting a real shot to prove he belongs.
“I felt as long as I was presented an opportunity I was going to make what I could of it,” Kelly said. “If I gave it my best and it didn’t work out then I was fine with that but I’m really glad it did, just from where I started to now is something I’m very proud of.”
Kelly’s promotion came as part of a larger bullpen shakeup that will see numerous Triple-A arms get a look down the stretch. Kelly came up alongside Worcester teammate Kaleb Ort after Austin Davis and Hirokazu Sawamura were designated for assignment, and on Thursday they were joined by righty Eduard Bazardo and catcher Connor Wong as part of the September roster expansion.
Boasting a mid-90s fastball with a plus changeup, Kelly passed his first big league test in Minnesota and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said those he spoke to from the Twins had nothing but good things to say.
“So far so good. Good fastball, the changeup will play, that’s a good pitch. We have to make sure the strike throwing part of it is on point, because like everybody else, if he works ahead that changeup will become a weapon,” Cora said. “Obviously everyone knows what’s going on in his life, so at one point he’s going to go home and take care of his family, but for now he’s here and he’s been impressive.”
Kelly’s first visit to Fenway Park will prove a quick one, as he’s expected to miss the remainder of the Texas Rangers series before rejoining the Red Sox in Tampa Bay on Monday. Kelly said they hope to have the baby by Saturday, and he hopes his son arrives as quickly as possible so he can spend as much time with him as possible.
With so much to process in such a short amount of time, Kelly said he’s grateful to have had the organization’s support and that so many of his former Triple-A teammates were already in the Red Sox clubhouse to help him get settled.
“Luckily [the Red Sox] knew a couple of days before this was going to be happening so I didn’t have to come up and try to explain everything, so they knew but still a lot of big things happening in a short period of time,” Kelly said. “I’m trying mainly to just take everything in, make sure everything gets taken care of, that my wife’s taken care of and she’s ready to go and she’s prepared.”
And how does he feel about his pending fatherhood?
“Oh I’m nervous about everything,” Kelly said. “I don’t really know what I’m doing but everybody says you kind of figure it out along the way.”
