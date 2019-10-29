New Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom did not play baseball at Yale University, but he did study “The Classics” in Latin.
It’s true. The Philadelphia native, who spent the last 15 years in the Tampa Bay Rays baseball operations department, was a noted writer and thinker at Yale and credits his work there as preparing him for his work in baseball.
“I wouldn’t necessarily proactively recommend a classics major to anybody who’s looking to get into baseball, but it worked for me,” Bloom said.
“I think what it did do was really taught me how to learn. I think that’s a really valuable skill when you get into a game that forces you to be adaptable and rewards that adaptability,” he added.
