The Red Sox appear to have turned the corner and are finally playing like the team we all expected coming into the season.
Following weeks of struggles the Red Sox have won their last three series, and with Sunday’s 8-4 walk-off win against the Seattle Mariners now stand at 19-22 on the season, a significant improvement from two weeks ago when the club was nine games under .500 and last in the AL East.
With their recent surge the Red Sox have put themselves back within striking distance. Now they have a prime opportunity to push back into the playoff picture.
Boston’s next 10 games will all come against teams that are currently at or well below .500. First they’ll head to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox, who have been disappointing this season but who still swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park earlier this month. Following that they’ll welcome the last-place Baltimore Orioles to Boston for a five-game series, and then they’ll wrap up the month with a two-game home series against the MLB-worst Cincinnati Reds.
This upcoming stretch could be the most important of Boston’s season so far.
In the short term playing such a light schedule should give the Red Sox a shot at climbing back above .500 before the upcoming West Coast road trip.
Long term it could be even more important, as the Red Sox will only have so many opportunities to stack up wins against last-place outfits.
When you’re talking about matchups between playoff-caliber teams, especially ones within the same division, things are usually going to balance out where the team that wins the season series is only going to do so by a couple of games. The Red Sox may have taken their lumps within the AL East early, but they also still have 16 games left each against the Yankees and Rays and 12 against the Blue Jays. Some losses here and there are inevitable, and Boston still has plenty of time to make up the early gap.
But with the Orioles it’s different. When you’re dealing with two teams that are, on paper, a total mismatch, every game the favorite doesn’t win is a missed opportunity.
And considering that Boston and Baltimore play each other 19 times, it’s not an exaggeration to say these games against the Orioles could make or break the Red Sox season.
Think of it this way. Imagine two scenarios, one where the Red Sox dominate the rest of the season series and finish 16-3 against the Orioles, and another where they barely break even and win 10-9.
Those six wins might not seem like much, until you consider that it could also mean the difference between finishing with 94 wins and a likely playoff spot or 88 wins and potentially being left out in the cold.
Or, to use a real world example, look at last year when the Tampa Bay Rays went 18-1 against the Orioles. They wound up winning 100 games to run away with the AL East title. But if they don’t dominate Baltimore so thoroughly, maybe they wind up having to sweat out the final weeks a little more.
It can be easy to dismiss games against bad teams. You’ll often hear the argument on talk radio: “They stink! Let’s see them beat the Yankees and then we’ll talk.” There’s merit to that line of thinking, but when you’re talking about a 162-game season, the most important thing is to just win games, no matter who they’re against.
We can worry about how the Red Sox stack up against the other contenders in the American League later. Right now Boston has a hole to climb out of, and these next two weeks offer the perfect opportunity to get back on solid ground.
