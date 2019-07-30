Here is a quick update on the NFL's "flexible" scheduling for the upcoming season:
-- It begins Sunday of Week 5
-- It is in effect during Weeks 5-17
-- Up to 2 games may be flexed into Sunday Night between Weeks 5-10
-- Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window.
-- The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET.
-- The majority of games on Sundays will be listed at 1:00 p.m. ET during flex weeks except for games played in Pacific or Mountain Time zones which will be listed at 4:05 or 4:15 p.m. ET.
-- No impact on Thursday, Saturday or Monday night games.
-- The NFL will decide (after consultation with CBS, FOX, NBC) and announce as early as possible the game being played at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game. The NFL may also announce games moving to 4:05 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET.
Week 17 start time changes could be decided on 6 days notice to ensure a game with playoff implications.
-- The NBC Sunday night time slot in "flex" weeks will list the game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night.
-- Fans and ticket holders must be aware that NFL games in flex weeks are subject to change 12 days in advance (6 days in Week 17) and should plan accordingly.
-- The NFL schedules all games.
-- Teams will be informed as soon as they are no longer under consideration or eligible for a move to Sunday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.