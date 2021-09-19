TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 on Sunday to extend their win streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games. Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons (0-2), who have dropped seven in a row going back to last season, with three of those losses coming against the Bucs (2-0). Rob Gronkowski caught a pair of TD passes for the third straight game, including the Super Bowl.
Mike Evans also scored on receptions of 3 and 1 yards, the latter set up by Shaquil Barrett’s third-quarter interception of Matt Ryan, who fell to 0-6 against teams led by Brady.
TITANS 33, SEAHAWKS 30, OT
SEATTLE — Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Tennessee, and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime.
Henry also had a career-high six receptions for 55 yards. Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards for Tennessee (1-1), and Julio Jones had six receptions for 128 yards.
Seattle’s Russell Wilson was 22 of 31 for 343 yards and two touchdowns. The Seahawks (1-1) led 24-9 at halftime.
CARDINALS 34, VIKINGS 33
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona topped Minnesota when Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.
Murray also ran for a touchdown and threw two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns for Minnesota (0-2). Dalvin Cook ran for 131 yards.
COWBOYS 20, CHARGERS 17
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys the win.
Troy Pollard ran for 109 yards on 13 carries for the third 100-yard game of his career. Dak Prescott completed 23 of 27 passes for 237.
Justin Herbert had his 10th 300-yard game — completing 31 of 41 passes for 338 yards — tying him for the most by a quarterback in his first two seasons.
RAIDERS 26, STEELERS 17
PITTSBURGH — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas, including a 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards for Pittsburgh (1-1), including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career.
RAMS 27, COLTS 24
INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play.
Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two scores for the Rams (2-0).
The Colts are 0-2 for the first time in coach Frank Reich’s four-year tenure.Indy tied it on a 35-yard field goal with 7:22 left, but quarterback Carson Wentz injured his right ankle on the play.
BILLS 35, DOLPHINS 0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury.
Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills (1-1), who have won six consecutive games in the series.
It was the second-worst shutout loss by the Dolphins (1-1) at home, topped only by a 43-0 defeat to New England in 2019. Tagovailoa lasted only two series. Jacoby Brissett took over, completing 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards. Allen completed 17 of 33 passes for 179 yards for Buffalo.
BROWNS 31, TEXANS 21
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading Cleveland to the victory.
Nick Chubb had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Browns (1-1), who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity home crowd since 2019. Mayfield went 10 for 10 after a first-half interception
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s injury forced rookie Davis Mills into his first NFL action, and he threw an interception on his second series.
BRONCOS 23, JAGUARS 13
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Courtland Sutton had nine catches for 159 yards, and the Broncos handed the Jaguars their 17th consecutive loss.
Sutton had nearly half of Bridgewater’s 328 yards passing. Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with TD tosses to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant.
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence capped an 83-yard drive to open the game with a 25-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones. But Jacksonville (0-2) did little right the rest of the afternoon.
49ERS 17, EAGLES 11
PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading San Francisco to the road win.
Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts. Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards.
PANTHERS 26, SAINTS 7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and Carolina’s defense turned in another strong performance.
Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers (1-1) defeated the Saints (1-1) for only the second time in the last 10 tries.
BEARS 20, BENGALS 17
CHICAGO — Justin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago’s stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to their first win of the season.
Roquan Smith returned an interception 53 yards for his first career touchdown, one of three straight picks thrown by Joe Burrow.
Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, completed just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards. He also ran for 31 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.