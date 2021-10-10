CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field-goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.
Crosby, who missed an extra-point earlier in the game and also made three field goals, came in having converted all six field-goal attempts and 11 PATs this year.
The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed kicks that could have won the game, with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list, finishing 27 of 39 for 344 yards and an interception. Davante Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards as the Packers (4-1) won their fourth straight since losing the opener to New Orleans.
Burrow was 25 for 38 for 260 yards and took a beating from the Green Bay defense.
CHARGERS 47, BROWNS 42
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and Los Angeles beat Cleveland in a wild shootout.
Justin Herbert had 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.
BUCCANEERS 45, DOLPHINS 17
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions, and Tampa Bay rolled past Miami.
Brady threw for more than 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.
Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games.
CARDINALS 17, 49ERS 10
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, using a stellar defensive performance to beat San Francisco.
DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the ball despite tight defense from San Francisco’s Josh Norman. That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a cushion to close out the win.
Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards. Hopkins caught six passes for 87 yards.
SAINTS 33, WASHINGTON 22
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help New Orleans beat Washington, a bounce-back victory that came at a cost with two more injuries.
Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season, a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.
BEARS 20, RAIDERS 9
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and Chicago’s defense largely shut down Las Vegas’ high-powered offense.
Damien Williams rushed for a touchdown in the Las Vegas debut for the Bears (3-2).
Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the second straight loss for the Raiders (3-2) — their first with fans in the stands at 2-year-old Allegiant Stadium.
COWBOYS 44, GIANTS 20
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and Dallas beat New York.
The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter.
STEELERS 27, BRONCOS 19
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards and Pittsburgh beat Denver to snap a three-game losing streak.
Riding the kind of balance that’s been rare during a sluggish opening month, the Steelers handed the Broncos (3-2) a second straight loss.
