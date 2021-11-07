JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville got the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker of that name intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo’s Allen turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. He completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards. The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games.
The players with the same first and last name had never meet before Sunday even though they were both selected with the seventh pick in consecutive NFL drafts. They have exchanged messages via social media.
CHIEFS 13, PACKERS 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, Kansas City relentlessly blitzed the Packers’ Jordan Love in his highly anticipated first start in place of Aaron Rodgers.
Love’s touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 4:49 left gave Green Bay a chance. But Mahomes threw a dart to Tyreek Hill on third-and-10 near midfield with less than two minutes left for a first down that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock.
The Packers (7-2) only managed 301 yards off offense as their seven-game winning streak came to an end. Green Bay also fell to 6-12-1 without Rodgers since 2008.
CARDINALS 31, 49ERS 17
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the short-handed Cardinals. Arizona (8-1) was playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green due to injuries.
Conner finished with 173 yards from scrimmage and now leads the NFL in TDs with 11, all scored in the past seven games.
San Francisco lost a pair of fumbles in the first half and struggled defensively even against McCoy, a career backup who had won two starts in the past 10 seasons. McCoy went 22 for 26 for 249 yards.
BRONCOS 30, COWBOYS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak.
Dak Prescott returned from injury, but could only muster two meaningless late touchdowns. The Broncos (5-4) sacked Prescott twice.
The lead reached 30-0 in the Broncos’ seventh consecutive victory in the series, a streak that goes back to 1995. Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Malik Turner in the final five minutes.
RAVENS 34, VIKINGS 31, OT
BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in overtime. The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime.
This was the third overtime game of the season for each team. Jackson threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran for 120 yards on 21 carries. It was his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick’s regular-season record for quarterbacks.
FALCONS 27, SAINTS 25
NEW ORLEANS — Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired.
Ryan passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns. Saints backup QB Trevor Siemian passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Utility man Taysom Hill completed both of his passes for 33 yards. .
BROWNS 41, BENGALS 16
CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Browns, sparked by cornerback Denzel Ward’s early 99-yard interception return for a TD, capped a chaotic week by smashing the Bengals.
The Browns (5-4) came in desperate for a win after dropping three of four, and with the release of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was exiled for poor behavior.
Burrow threw two interceptions and was sacked five times — three by blitzing cornerback Troy Hill — and Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped two passes, one in the end zone.
GIANTS 23, RAIDERS 16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late.
Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals. Carr, who was 30 of 46 for 296 yards, drove Las Vegas to the Giants 13 in the final minutes. On second-and-10, he was strip-sacked by Quincy Roche and Leonard Williams recovered to ice the game.
DOLPHINS 17, TEXANS 9
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett. The two teams combined for nine turnovers. Miami had five, Houston four, and somehow the Dolphins (2-7) won anyway.
It was Miami’s first win while committing at least five turnovers since Oct. 18, 1990. The Dolphins had been 0-21 in such games since. And it was the most turnovers in an NFL game since the New York Jets and Kansas City also combined for nine on Sept. 25, 2016.
Brissett filled in again for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the game with a finger injury on his throwing hand.
CHARGERS 27, EAGLES 24
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Herbert threw for 356 yards, completing 32 of 38 passes. He got 1 yard on a sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left, setting up Hopkins’ kick.
The Chargers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Eagles (3-6) still haven’t won a home game in four tries under rookie coach Nick Sirianni.
