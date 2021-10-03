NEW ORLEANS — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Saints, playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback.
Jameis Winston passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and reserve quarterback Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns for the Saints (2-2).
JETS 27, TITANS 24, OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give New York its first victory.
Coach Robert Saleh got his first win as a head coach, getting a Gatorade shower on the sideline from former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ryan Griffin of Londonderry.
Wilson was mostly terrific, going 21 of 34 for 297 yards with touchdown passes to Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder and an interception.
CHIEFS 42, EAGLES 30
PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City beat Philadelphia. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.
Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams.
Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.
CARDINALS 37, RAMS 20
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a virtuoso performance, and Arizona extended its longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a victory over Los Angeles.
A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona (4-0).
LA QB Matt Stafford went 26 of 41 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first ineffective performance with the Rams (3-1), who failed to start 4-0 for the first time since 2018 with an ugly home performance.
SEAHAWKS 28, 49ERS 21
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and Seattle rebounded from back-to-back losses by beating San Francisco.
The 49ers (2-2) were unable to overcome it after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury at halftime. Rookie Trey Lance took over and connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel but the Niners only crossed midfield one other time. Lance finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.
RAVENS 23, BRONCOS 7
DENVER — Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to a diving Marquis Brown, and Baltimore used a relentless defense to swat Denver from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Ravens (3-1) won their third consecutive game following an overtime loss to Las Vegas in the opener. Baltimore knocked Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the game with a concussion on his final pass of the first half. Bridgewater completed just 7 of 16 passes.
The Broncos (3-1), whose three wins came against opponents who were a combined 0-9, turned to Lock, who lost his QB clash to Bridgewater during training camp, and the Broncos struggled to move the ball in the second half.
PACKERS 27, STEELERS 17
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score and Green Bay won its third straight.
Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards and scored the Packers’ first points on a 4-yard rush in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field.
Pittsburgh (1-3) has lost three straight, failing to top 17 points in each game, since a surprising season-opening win at Buffalo.
WASHINGTON 34, FALCONS 30
ATLANTA — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying Washington over Atlanta.
Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2-2).
Two missed extra points by Dustin Hopkins left Washington still trailing. Heinicke threw high on the two-point conversion, preserving a 30-28 lead for the Falcons (1-3).
BROWNS 14, VIKINGS 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team as the Browns beat Minnesota.
Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and Chase McLaughlin made two critical field goals to help offset a rocky game for Baker Mayfield. Mayfield went for 15 for 33 for 155 yards. Kirk Cousins was 20 for 38 for 203 yards.
COWBOYS 36, PANTHERS 28
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and Dallas beat Carolina.
Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.
Trevon Diggs had two interceptions for an NFL-leading five while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first four games since the 1970 merger.
BILLS 40, TEXANS 0
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated the offensively inept Houston.
The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to earn their second shutout in three weeks.
Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns — a 25-yarder and a 1-yarder, both to Dawson Knox — and an interception before giving way to backup Mitchell Trubisky with 8:03 remaining.
Houston (1-3) dropped its third straight, the skid coinciding with starter Tyrod Taylor being sidelined with a hamstring injury in a 31-21 loss at Cleveland in Week 2.
BEARS 24, LIONS 14
CHICAGO — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat winless Detroit.
Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception. David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.
Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards for Detroit. He hit Kalif Raymond with a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter and 25-yarder in the fourth to make it 24-14.
COLTS 27, DOLPHINS 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score and Indianapolis got its first win of the season by topping sputtering Miami.
Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards for the Colts (1-3). Miami’ Jacoby Brissett completed 20 of 30 passes but threw for 123 of his 199 yards in the final quarter.
