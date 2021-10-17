DENVER — Derek Carr sliced up the Denver defense for 341 yards and two touchdowns, Maxx Crosby made three sacks and the Raiders started the post-Jon Gruden era with a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncoes.
The Raiders (4-2) gave longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia a win. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater threw a season-high three interceptions and lost a fumble, negating his 334 yards passing and three TDs.
The Raiders appeared to have a season on the brink after Gruden resigned Monday night when it was revealed emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments directed at several people in the NFL.
RAVENS 34, CHARGERS 6
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for Baltimore. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions.
Jackson went 19 of 27 with two interceptions. Herbert was 22 of 39 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
CARDINALS 37, BROWNS 14
CLEVELAND — Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974.
The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having coach Kliff Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to reinjure his left shoulder. He committed three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception.
JAGUARS 23, DOLPHINS 20
LONDON — The Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak when Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired.The Dolphins lost their fifth consecutive game
Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown as he and coach Urban Meyer finally earned their first NFL victories — even if it required a trip to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
VIKINGS 34, PANTHERS 28, OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime.
Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score.
Sam Darnold finished 17 of 41 for 207 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers and nearly pulled off a wild comeback.
COLTS 31, TEXANS 3
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more and the Indianapolis defense held up.
Indy rebounded from an embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse at Baltimore by winning for the second time in three weeks. The Colts (2-4) can now move within one game of the AFC South lead — if Buffalo beats Tennessee on Monday. Houston (1-5) has lost five straight overall and six of the last seven against the Colts.
CHIEFS 31, WASHINGTON 13
LANDOVER, Md. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions.
The Kansas City defense also finally played its part, holding an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season, forcing a fumble and picking off Taylor Heinicke to seal the win.
PACKERS 24, BEARS 14
CHICAGO — Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago.
Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third, making it 17-7.
RAMS 38, GIANTS 11
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods for a 15-yard score and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder.
Stafford, who has 16 TD passes in six games, finished 22 of 28 for 251 yards in three-plus quarters. Kupp added nine more receptions for 130 yards. Safety Taylor Rapp had two interceptions.
BENGALS 34, LIONS 11
DETROIT — Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Bengals (4-2) equal last year’s number of wins and double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.
Burrow finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans on the game’s opening drive.
Detroit (0-6) could not rally as it did in closely contested setbacks. The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team under first-year coach Dan Campbell. They have lost 10 straight going back to last season for the league’s longest active losing streak.
