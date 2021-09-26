DETROIT — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2013.
Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions (0-3). Santoso was promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday after kicker Austin Seibert went on the COVID-19 reserve list.
RAMS 34, BUCCANEERS 24
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady.
The loss snapped the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers’ 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season.
Brady threw for 432 yards for Tampa Bay (2-1), joining Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 80,000.
CHARGERS 30, CHIEFS 24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes, and Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds left lifted Los Angeles to a victory.
Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception. The Chargers (2-1) won for the third time in four trips to Kansas City to send the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs (1-2) to the division cellar.
Williams finished with seven catches for 122 yards and two TDs. Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen also had TD grabs.
TITANS 25, COLTS 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Tennessee held off Indianapolis to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South.
Carson Wentz started after being questionable with a pair of sprained ankles and finished with 194 yards passing. The Colts twice had first-and-goal inside the Titans 9 in the second half. Tennessee’s defense, much-maligned in 2020, held the Colts to a pair of field goals.
BILLS 43, WASHINGTON 21
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and scored another TD rushing in Buffalo’s rout.
Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th career start. Allen’s 101 touchdowns rank fourth among Bills quarterbacks, and one behind Kemp.
BROWNS 26, BEARS 6
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett recorded a franchise-record 4 1/2 sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland brought down Chicago’s rookie quarterback nine times — holding him to one net yard passing — in his first NFL start.
Garrett had a field day against Fields, who was thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week. Fields completed just 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards.
Jadeveon Clowney added two sacks for the Browns.
BENGALS 24, STEELERS 10
PITTSBURGH — Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja’Marr Chase, and Cincinnati handled Pittsburgh.
Facing a pass rush missing injured All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt, Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes
Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth caught a touchdown. It was the first NFL touchdown for the former Pentucket and Brooks School star.
FALCONS 17, GIANTS 14
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play for Atlanta to give coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win.
Matt Ryan engineered two late drives and threw two touchdowns to rally the Falcons (1-2). It spoiled a day when the Giants retired the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.
CARDINALS 31, JAGUARS 19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and Arizona rallied to beat skidding Jacksonville.
The Cardinals improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Jaguars (0-3) lost their 18th straight game, leaving them eight shy of the NFL record for futility.
RAIDERS 31, DOLPHINS 28, OT
LAS VEGAS — Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted Las Vegas over Miami.
It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did so against Baltimore in Week 1.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 386 yards and two touchdowns.
Miami (1-2) tied it with 2 seconds left in regulation when Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal and then passed to William Fuller for a 2-point conversion.
VIKINGS 30, SEAHAWKS 17
MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime for Minnesota and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that. The Vikings beat Seattle for the first time in 12 years.
Alexander Mattison stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook and racked up 171 total yards, rushing 18 times for 76 yards in the second half as the Vikings (1-2) seized control with 23 straight points.
BRONCOS 26, JETS 0
DENVER — Von Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing.
The Jets (0-3) became the third NFL team to lose a dozen consecutive games in September, joining the 1994-97 Saints and the 2007-10 Rams, who hold the record with 13 consecutive losses in the month.
