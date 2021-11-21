MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn’t get to touch the ball last.
Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (5-5), who watched yet another game come down to the final play after Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.
Unable to practice much at all this week because of a toe injury, after missing much of the first half of the month with COVID-19, Rodgers finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards for Green Bay (8-3).
TEXANS 22, TITANS 13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and Houston snapped the NFL's longest active skid, beating Tennessee to end the league's longest winning streak. The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener.
Desmond King had two of the Texans’ four interceptions — three in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans’ attempted rally. Houston turned those and a fumbled punt into 13 points. The Texans also had two sacks.
CHIEFS 19, COWBOYS 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott, and the Chiefs beat Dallas.
Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year. Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions for the Cowboys (7-3).
COLTS 41, BILLS 15
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record by scoring five times and took over the NFL lead in both yards rushing and touchdowns as Indianapolis routed Buffalo. Taylor scored three times in the first half, including a 23-yard catch, en route to the first five-touchdown game in the league this season.
The Colts (6-5) continued their roll by improving to 5-1 in their past six games. The Bills (6-4) fell a half-game behind New England in the AFC East.
RAVENS 16, BEARS 13
CHICAGO — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and Baltimore beat Chicago.
Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.
CARDINALS 23, SEAHAWKS 13
SEATTLE — Colt McCoy was outstanding filling in for Kyler Murray, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, Arizona beat Seattle.
McCoy went 35 of 44 and outplayed Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who made his first home start since undergoing finger surgery. McCoy threw touchdown passes of 1 and 2 yards to Zach Ertz in the first half, got a bit of luck in the third quarter when a potential interception was overturned on replay, and had his first 300-yard passing game since 2014.
WASHINGTON 27, PANTHERS 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Washington beat Carolina in Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium.
Newton threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard score. Christian McCaffrey combined for 119 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for the Panthers (5-6).
EAGLES 40, SAINTS 29
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score and Philadelphia beat New Orleans.
The Eagles (5-6) have won two in a row for the first time this season and rookie coach Nick Sirianni earned his first victory at home in five tries.
The Saints (5-5) dropped their third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury. Trevor Siemian threw three touchdown passes and two picks and ran for a score without several missing starters around him.
BROWNS 13, LIONS 10
CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards as Cleveland Browns held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep Detroit winless.
The Lions (0-9-1) made some critical mistakes while growing their winless streak to 14 games. Detroit played without injured starting quarterback Jared Goff. Tim Boyle finished 15 of 23 for 77 yards with two interceptions in his first NFL start.
BENGALS 32, RAIDERS 13
LAS VEGAS — Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns and Cincinnati beat Las Vegas.
Joe Burrow was 20 of 29 for 148 yards and a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase for Cincinnati. Chase leads all rookies with eight touchdowns this season.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson became the 13th player with three field goals of 50 yards or more in a game. McPherson was perfect on four field-goal Derek Carr finished 19 of 27 for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tight end Darren Waller caught seven passes for 116 yards.
49ERS 30, JAGUARS 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week and San Francisco dominated Jacksonville for its third win in four games.
Garoppolo completed 16 of 22 passes for 176 yards. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle for scores. It was Kittle’s third TD in as many weeks. Deebo Samuel ran eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.
DOLPHINS 24, JETS 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and Miami hung on to beat New York for its third straight victory.
Tagovailoa finished 27 of 33 for 273 yards and touchdown passes to Gaskin and Mack Hollins with one interception. Receiver Jaylen Waddle had a 1-yard TD run for Miami.
For the Jets, Joe Flacco made his first start in place of the injured Zach Wilson and went 24 of 39 for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
