It had been rumored for a few months about the New England Patriots possibly making a deal to acquire Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens.
The Patriots and Bill Belichick seem to be connected to every big player available.
According to an NFL source, it's not true. The Patriots are all-in on Mac Jones in 2023 and beyond.
A few media outlets, including Jeff Howe of The Athletic, said the same thing, that the Patriots are not "in" on possibly acquiring Jackson.
It didn't help matters in Arizona earlier this week when Patriots owner Bob Kraft had noted that he received text messages from Meek Mill, a rapper who connected to the Patriots owner last year.
Mill, according to Kraft, noted that Lamar Jackson wanted to be dealt to the Patriots.
That caused a firestorm of rumors. But it never amounted to anything, according to the source.
