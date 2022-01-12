Rams Cardinals Football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs with the ball as he gets past Los Angeles Rams defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Ralph Freso - freelancer, FR170363 AP

Here is the weekend schedule, including TV station.

Note: All times are Eastern Standard Time.

NFL wild-card playoff schedule

Sat, Jan. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Jan. 16

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:40 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Mon., Jan. 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

