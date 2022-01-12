Here is the weekend schedule, including TV station.
Note: All times are Eastern Standard Time.
NFL wild-card playoff schedule
Sat, Jan. 15
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Jan. 16
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:40 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Mon., Jan. 17
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
