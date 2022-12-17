Along with size, strength, athleticism and a sweet jumper, Pinkerton Academy’s Jackson Marshall — for better and worse — has championship level experience.
On the baseball field, he helped the Astros to the ultimate thrill of victory — a Division I state title.
Last winter, the 6-foot-6 big man also absorbed the agony of defeat — his Pinkerton team eliminated by eventual champ Trinity in the D-I state hoop semis.
“Baseball helped me realize what it takes to win a state title. Take what is given to you. Do anything you can do to help the team win. If we all do that in basketball, it should be good,” said Marshall, who is off to a huge start for the 2-0 Astros with 59 points to date.
“I think because of last year, we need to buy into what coach says instead of doing our own thing on the court.”
Marshall’s thing is putting points on the board in bunches. In just 38 career games, he’s already scored 630 points, which gives him a shot at netting 1,000 as early as this season.
The points certainly take a back seat to the team goals for the big fella, though.
He and his Pinkerton mates are looking to finish the job.
“We definitely should take it a step further,” Marshall said. “We’re the oldest team in the state, and we’ve been there. We just need to keep pushing.”
The first thing Pinkerton needs to do is get healthy.
“It’s a veteran team that returns most of its offensive fire power from a team that lost in the state semifinals to the eventual state champion (Trinity),” said coach David Chase. “This year’s version is a little bigger and stronger with a renewed interest in getting better defensively.
“Preseason injuries have slowed the process but the remainder of the boys are working hard.”
Senior guard Anthony Chinn, an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer who averaged 17 points a game in 2022, has yet to make his season debut due to a broken finger.
“We’re hoping to get ‘Ant’ back soon,” said Marshall of Chinn, who has already received a D-2 scholarship offer from Post University. “He’s my boy. We need him back on the court.”
It’s hoped that he’ll be back in early January. Another senior, Ethan Johnston, has missed time with a concussion and he’s hoping to return soon.
SALEM MUST FIND SCORING PUNCH
Replacing Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Ryan Pacy and his 24.6 points a night has been priority one for Salem and coach Rob McLaughlin.
Senior guard Phil Melo is the only returning Blue Devil who averaged more than a bucket a year ago, He scored 7 points and added 4 rebounds a night.
Classmates Justice Casado and David McGrail should pick up the slack as their roles expand this winter.
“We are having a great time coaching these guys, and the kids are having fun,” said McLaughlin. “They love competing, rooting for one another, and supporting each other. The energy in the gym has been great. This is a young group that we look forward to improving each and every day.”
OWLS ATHLETIC AND GRITTY
If toughness and playoff mettle translate between sports, Timberlane Regional could be ready to bump up off a 12-win campaign.
“Over half the team (eight players) is coming off another successful football season and that helps bring a competitive spirit and belief in the group,” said coach Jeff Baumann. “We are looking to take advantage of the group’s desire to compete every day and show lots of growth over the course of the year.”
Senior point guard Trey Baker is the top returning scorer, coming off a nine-point-a-game season.
JAGS’ COREY LIKES WHAT HE SEES
Former Londonderry High standout Chris Corey, the son of ex-Salem High coach Andy Corey, has taken over the Windham High program.
So far, he likes what he has seen from the Jaguars, who are 1-1 in the early going.
“Everything is progressing as it needs to be,” said Corey. “Our depth is going to be a strength. We’re not going to be the biggest team, but we do have athletes.”
Pinkerton’s Marshall called Windham High senior Jack St. Hilaire, “the best shooter in the state.” St. Hilaire averaged just under 20 points a game as a junior.
The sophomore backcourt tandem of Jack Koutrobis and Jack Murphy will take some time to acclimate to the varsity game, but they should be impact guys when things get real early in 2023.
MORIN TAKES OVER AT PELHAM
With coach Mike Larsen stepping down, opportunity knocked for Joe Morin, who inherits a pretty solid crowd that reached the state semis a year ago.
“I have a great nucleus to work with,” said Morin. “I expect us to compete every night and grow as a team throughout the season.”
Senior captain Jake Cawthron heads up a Python bunch that is athletic, talented and championship driven. He headlines a handful of key performers from the state title football programs who make the transition from the gridiron to the hardwood, including impact guys like Jake Travis, Dom Herrling and Alex Carroll.
Morin wasted little time in earning his first win as the Pythons pasted Hollis Brookline in their opener.
