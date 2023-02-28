In a winter that saw Pinkerton Academy’s boys hoop team crush most competition in-state and roll to its second Lowell Christmas Tournament title out-of-state, it’s hard to believe that the Astros were not the top seed/favorite in the upcoming Division I State Tournament.
In fact, Pinkerton was one of three 17-1 squads in New Hampshire D-I ball. The Astros still have plenty to prove.
“We hope to be peaking at the right time,” said Astros coach David Chase. “This has been our goal all season, to be playing our best basketball going into the playoffs.”
Pinkerton’s lone blemish came at No. 1 Bedford, a 91-76 loss a couple weeks ago. The Astros grabbed the No. 2 seed, and fellow 17-1 Nashua North, which beat the Bulldogs, 67-60, but lost early at rival Merrimack, is No. 3.
Joining the field from the local area are No. 7 Windham High and No. 15 Salem.
Here’s a look at the local entries.
Pinkerton (17-1)
Opener: Hosts Salem, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Top Guns: Jackson Marshall (23.1 ppg, 11.2 Rebs); Anthony Chinn (14.7 ppg 9.9 Rebs); Tyrone Chinn (13.8 ppg, 6 Rebs., 4 assists, 3 steals); Senior Ethan Johnston (F7 ppg 6 Rebs); Sean Jenkins (6.5 ppg 4 Rebs, 4 assists)
Outlook: Led by the junior Marshall, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,093 points, the Astros have one thing in mind -- the school’s first state hoop title since 2010.
“We have talked about playing as a team, sharing the ball as well as defending and rebounding with a purpose,” said coach David Chase. “I hope we are not satisfied and will continue to improve over the next two weeks. As far as where we fit, I think we like our bracket and will compete till they tell us to go home.”
Windham (12-6)
Opener: Hosts Winnacunnet, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Outlook: First-year coach Chris Corey had has team rolling with five straight wins before the final-game loss to Bishop Guertin. Guards Jack St. Hilaire and Jack Koutrobis make Windham go.
Salem (6-12)
Opener: At Pinkerton, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Top Guns: Phil Melo (17.5 pts; 7 rebs); Zack Carrien (11.7 pts; 6 rebs); Ryan Morse (8.1 pts; 3 rebs)
Outlook: Salem, the final seed to qualify, faces a monster task at Pinkerton, a team that took the regular-season meeting, 87-42. “We are looking to pull the upset,” said coach Rob McLaughlin.
Pythons in D-II
Pelham High drew the fifth seed in what is expected to be a highly competitive Division II State Tournament.
Laconia is the top seed at 17-1, but Pelham pushed the Sachems to the limit late in the year, falling, 57-56.
Pelham split a pair of regular-season games with No. 4 West and defeated both Nos. 2 and 3 Souhegan and Pembroke.
The Pythons know championships, with several members of the amazing football team on this squad.
“After opening playoffs at home if we are going to go deep into the tournament it will have to be on the road,” said coach Joe Morin. “It will be difficult but we have opportunity and we have the team to do it.”
Pelham (14-4)
Top Guns: Zach James (16.6 ppg); Dom Herrling (14.4 ppg, 6.8 Rebs, 2.1 Asst, 2.5 Steals); Jake Cawthron (9.4 ppg, 9.6 Rebs, 2.3 Steals); Peter Hemmerdinger (8.1 ppg, 2.3 Asst).
