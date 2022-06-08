EXETER — For 32 minutes, the heavyweight matchup of New Hampshire’s most storied boys lacrosse programs — Pinkerton and Bishop Guertin — more than lived up to its billing.
The gritty No. 6 Astros took every punch their archrival No. 2 Cardinals threw for three quarters, and when Ryan Lynch took a pass in front of the net and fired it home late in the third, Pinkerton trailed by just a single goal.
But Bishop Guertin responded, scoring in the final seconds in the third, then tallying five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to lock down a 13-6 win over Pinkerton in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday at Exeter High’s Bill Ball Stadium.
“We fought hard, but we came up a little short in the end,” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Gaudreau. “There were parts of the game we played very well, but early on we could have used a few more plays. But we fought back and got it to striking distance. This is a resilient group of senior and kids, and I’m very proud of them.”
The win sends Bishop Guertin (18-2) to its 16th straight state championship game, on Sunday against Exeter. Seven of those title games have been against Pinkerton — including seven straight from 2013-19 — with the Astros holding a 2-7 record. Pinkerton ends the season 11-9.
The Astros, who lost to BG 16-4 in the regular season, came out playing aggressive defense on Wednesday, limiting the Cardinals to three goals for the first 21:30 of play.
“Pinkerton came out, and they were tougher and grittier than us to start the game,” said Bishop Guertin head coach Chris Cameron. “They wanted it more than us early on. But we were finally able to match their intensity and go on a run.”
The Cardinals seemed to take command in the final 2:20 of the first half, scoring three goals to take a 6-2 lead into the break.
But, after BG scored the first goal of the third, Pinkerton began to flex some muscle.
First, Gallo blasted home a shot from 10 yards out. Ryan Lynch followed with a low, underhand shot for a goal, then Matt Feole fired home a shot from 15 yards out to cut the deficit to two goals.
Astro Cole Frank, who excelled on draws, then won another faceoff. Riley Spellman picked up the ball, attacked then net and dropped a pass to Gallo, who flipped it home to make the score 7-6 BG.
“We were getting possessions thanks to Cole battling on the faceoffs,” said Gaudreau. “We had some very good man-up possessions, and we were able to hold down defensively in spots. Everything kind of came together for a while. But we needed to make a few more plays after that, and they had players that made plays.”
Bishop Guertin, however, managed to steal back the momentum with a goal with under a minute in the third. It was all Cardinals in the fourth, as the Cardinals only allowing the Astros four shots on goal.
“This has been a a great rivalry over the years,” said Gaudreau. “It’s gone back and fourth, and there is a lot of pride between both programs. But we feel very good about where we are and where we’re headed. We overcame a lot this year, and I am very proud of everything they brought until the end.”
Bishop Guertin 13, Pinkerton 6
Division I semifinals
Goals: P — Joey Gallo 2, Ryan Lynch, Matt Feole, Michael Uber, Riley Spellman; BG — Tim Kiley 3, Brady Dumont 2, Connor Bouvier 2, Quinn Cepiel, Jacob Caron 2, Connor Guibord, Kevin Broderick, Xander Dunsmoor
Assists: P — Spellman 2, Gallo; BG — Cepiel 2, Bouvier 2, Guilbord, Kiley 2, Broderick
Saves: P — Curtis Michaud 12; BG — Zach Connerty 10
Pinkerton (11-9): 1 1 4 0 — 6
Bishop Guertin (18-2): 2 4 2 5 — 13
