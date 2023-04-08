After the lone trip to the state finals in school boys lacrosse history in 2021, Timberlane Regional fell a step short of that in 2022.
There is plenty of hunger to return in Owls country as the 2023 boys lax season approaches in the Granite State.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Braidon Bowman returns for his senior season after scoring 61 goals a year ago. Like his older brother Michael did, he’ll captain the Owls squad this year, along with defender Jake Manning and goalie Brady Marston.
Marston, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and the reigning Division II Goalie of the Year, had 188 saves a year ago. He’s been the man in net for the Owls since he bumped up from junior high.
Manning was lost to injury in late April last year, but he’s back to anchor what looks like a deep defensive corps.
Junior Gary Shivell, an All-Division II choice last year, returns as does three-year starter Braden Perras.
Coach Ken Blaszka’s crew should again be strong in the midfield where juniors Austin Charest and Jack Condon roam.
At Windham, Drew Denton and freshman Josh Trudel could definitely lead to some offensive fireworks. The Jags rolled into the D-II semis last year as well.
NEW ERA AT SALEMThere’s a new era brewing in Salem, where Colby Larsen takes over the program.
The former three-time all-conference choice and three-time captain at Rivier University from Windham looks to infuse new life into a Salem program looking for its first playoff berth since 2018.
“We’re changing the culture of Salem lacrosse. Young team, young talent, and great senior leadership,” said Larsen. “We will be led by our senior class that is ready to make a statement before they graduate and set the standard and tone for the years to come.”
SEMIFINALIST ASTROS SET FOR SUCCESSPinkerton Academy reached the Division I state semis a year ago, but for the second straight year Bishop Guertin knocked off Exeter in the state finals.
While those two finalists should again be double-tough, the Astros have sights set on crashing the party.
Tradition-rich Pinkerton with 12 state titles — Guertin has 11 — — last won it all in both 2018 and 2019.
The Astros return Eagle-Tribune All-Star faceoff man Cole Frank — a luxury that the Cardinals do not have in 2023.
Speedster Matt Morrison is a middie to watch, while Chase Feole helps to lead the attack for Pinkerton.
PYTHONS POWER PACKEDSecond-year Pelham High coach Brian Johnson is not shy about this spring’s squad.
“We are very excited about our team this season and expect to compete for the state championship,” said Johnson, whose club went 9-5 a year ago.
Among the top returners are a pair of juniors in the midfield, Cam Cooke — a first-team Division III all-stater — and second-teamer Memphis Patterson.
Seniors Michael Brodeur, who is a long-stick middie, and attack Colby Meehan provide the leadership.
On the back end, a pair of freshmen will bolster the crew with Jacob Chafe starting in goal and Mark Waden on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.