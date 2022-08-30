With its first Division I state title in program history back in the fall of 2020, Windham High boys soccer set its personal standard.
Five starters return from a 2021 state quarterfinalist group that is hungry for a return to the top.
“We're bringing back an experienced crew that is demanding of themselves and their teammates. I have confidence in our leadership and trust that they will remain focused on the common goal,” said Windham coach Mike Hachey.
At the center of the core is the Husson Triplets -- Max, Ryan and Sam -- who are poised for their senior season together.
“Each of them brings something different to the table,” Hachey said. “Max is a crafty striker that can both score and create for his partner up top. Ryan is our creative driving force in the middle of the field. His composure on the ball and ability to facilitate our attack have put him among the most elite players in the state.
“Sam is the anchor of our defense. He is a consistent presence as our lone center back that plays physical and intelligent.”
Of course, the brothers are very much alike, too.
“The common traits shared between all three is that they never shy away from the difficult and are focused on team success,” the coach continued. “That is why they are all captains this year. Any team would be fortunate to have one of them. We are spoiled with having all three at the same time.
“They are fantastic as individual players and bring out the best in their teammates.”
One other Jaguar to watch will be keeper Blake Berton, a junior first-time starter.
“We have been excited about him since he arrived two years ago,” said Hachey. ”It's his time to make his mark on our program.”
ASTROS RELOAD
After reaching the Division I quarterfinals a year ago, Pinkerton Academy looks to rebuild on the fly. It might take a little time.
As veteran coach Kerry Boles said, “We hope to be a part of the conversation down the road,” when discussing who might be in the title mix. Boles included Hanover, Manchester Central, Memorial, Exeter, Windham and Nashua South as potential contenders.
The Astros do feature some interesting key pieces.
“Zack Smith is a leader, a playmaker, an intense and skillful player. I expect him to be a first team All-State player this season,” said Boles. "Ethan Bellows is a two-year varsity player and is developing into a solid all-around player.
"Will Paginini is the backbone of this team. He has developed into a top-notch keeper with excellent leadership skills.”
The Astros fell to Alvirne, 3-1, in the opener on Tuesday, but if they can grind through the early going, noise could be made.
“This will be an interesting year for us. We have so many newcomers so the quicker they can adjust to the varsity level, the better we will be,” said Boles. “We need to stay healthy because injuries will impact us this year due to our inexperience.”
RISING UP
Two programs looking to build up through youth and numbers are Salem and Timberlane.
“After a disappointing season last year we are hoping to bounce back and make a push to playoffs. Our numbers were down last year but we have a lot of incoming freshman to help develop the team for the future,” said Blue Devils’ coach Mackenzie Kraines.
“We have a strong and experienced defense with a lot of potential in the midfield positions. Two returning starters on defense are seniors Phil Melo and Alan Portillo. With the help of a longtime varsity player, captain Liam Shpak, the midfield will be exciting to watch. We will also be looking for a lot of help from some younger guys such as junior Chris Gonzales and freshman Matthew Crocker.”
Timberlane does return All-State honorable mention selection Evan Doherty in the midfield.
“We have had a couple of tough seasons dramatically affected by COVID,” said coach Mitch Mencis. “We are looking forward to rebuilding the program back to a place where teams know to expect a battle any time they face the Owls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.