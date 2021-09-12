action photo

Windham’s Mason Pfeiffer scores a goal during last fall’s Division 1 state title victory. Pfeiffer and the Jaguars are undefeated so far this fall.

 Tim Jean

Division 1

Pinkerton

2020 record: 1-5, season canceled by COVID

Coach Kerry Boles: (30th year, 318-162-28)

Returning starters (4): Jacob Spezzaferri, Sr., midfield/forward; Adam Frieburger, Sr., defense; Reilly Beaulieau, Sr., defense; Giovanni Iob, Jr., forward/midfield

Returning lettermen: Owen Belanger, Sr., goalie; Landan Villnueve, Sr., midfield/forward; Nathan Hall, Sr., midfield; Tyler Sullivan, Sr., midfield/forward; Kyle Santangelo, Sr., midfield/defense; Cameron McMahon, Jr., forward/midfield; Zach Smith, Soph., midfield

Promising newcomers: Romar Couture, Sr., forward/midfield; Ryan Divelbiss, Sr., defense; Sean Small, Jr., defense/midfield; William Paginini, Jr., goalie; Jason Rzasa, Jr., midfield; Noah Sands, Jr., defense; Sean Kelly, Soph., midfield/forward; Ethan Bellows, Frosh., midfield/forward

Fast Facts: Pinkerton is off to a fast start at 3-1. ... Now in his 30th season coaching the Astros, Kerry Boles is the Eagle-Tribune area’s longest tenured boys soccer coach by nine years. The next longest is Pentucket head coach Christian Langlois (21 years). Boles, though, still has a while to catch Pinkerton football coach Brian O’Reilly (44 years).

Salem

2020 record: 1-5-2, lost NH D1 Prelims

Coach Matt Persell: (3rd year, 6-14-5)

Returning players (6): Christopher Ryan, Sr.; Ryan O’Rourke, Sr.; Troy DeMinico, Sr.; Cameron Kloza, Sr.; Gregory Heghinian, Sr.; Tyler McGary Sr.; Edward Rowell, Sr.; Liam Shpak, Jr.; Matthew Ferreira, Jr.

Promising newcomers: Andrew Sorcinelli Sr.; Vincent Marino, Sr.; Alan Portillo, Jr.; Philip Melo Jr.; Shay Parikh, Jr.; Christopher Gonzales, Soph.

Fast Facts: Salem has started the season 1-4. ... Troy DeMinico is the brother of former Salem Eagle-Tribune basketball/baseball All-Star Trevor DeMinico. ... The Blue Devils are excited about the return of Andrew Sorcinelli, who did not play as a sophomore or junior.

Timberlane

2020 record: 0-10, lost NH D1 Prelims

Coach Mitch Mencis: (10th year, 73-51-3)

Returning players (10): Dylan Brandano, Sr., goalie; Cole Newman, Sr., defense; John O’Leary, Jr., defense; Cole Priest, Jr., defense; Diego Desjardins, Jr., midfield; Evan Doherty, Jr., midfield; Ryan Liberatore, Jr., forward; Jake Morrissey, Soph., forward; Spencer Sierra Soph., defense; Aiden Watts, Soph., forward

Promising newcomers: Christian Cordio, Sr., midfield; Luke Downing, Sr., defense; Russell Green, Sr., midfield; Daniel Guzman, Sr., midfield; Kyle Bourque, Jr., goalie; Ean Smith, Jr., midfield; Will Kellerman, Soph., midfield; Andrew O’Connell, Soph., defense; Michael Savage, Frosh., midfield

Fast Facts: Timberlane is 0-4 to start the season. ... Coach Mitch Mencis said the success of the team will rely on newcomers stepping up. But he added that Cole Newman, John O’Leary and Evan Doherty have stepped into leadership roles.

Windham

2020 record: 11-0-1, Division 1 state champs

Coach Mike Hachey: (12th year, 135-50-10)

Returning starters: (5): Colby Schiffer, Sr., back; Dylan Goulas, Sr.; midfield, Sam Husson, Jr., back; Max Husson, Jr., forward; Ryan Husson, Jr., midfield

Returning lettermen: Mason Pfeiffer, Sr., midfield; Dom Picciano, Sr., forward; Kyle Gschwend, Sr., goalie; Braeden Manti, Sr., forward; Adam Burke, Sr., back, Jack Runde, Jr., back; Logan Runde, Jr., back, JoJo Guarnaccia, Jr., midfielder

Promising newcomers: Brady Mahoney, Jr., midfield; Matt Tarrabocchia, Jr., midfield; JP Kearney, Jr., midfield; Kevin Brooks, Soph., midfield; Cayson Neal, Soph., midfield, Ben Breen Soph., midfield

Fast Facts: The Jaguars enter the week 3-0. ... Windham won its third overall boys soccer state title in school history last fall, and the first since winning back-to-back Division 2 crowns in 2012-13. ... Adam Burke is also the kicker for the football team, and was All-NH Division 1 South last fall. ... Braeden Manti was a member of the Jaguars’ Division 1 champion volleyball team in the spring, and is a standout in the 100 meters in track.

Division 2

Sanborn

2020 record: 4-9, lost Division 3 prelims

Coach Nate Sprackland: (2nd year, 4-9)

Returning starters (6): James O’Connell, Sr., defense; Josh Beltz, Jr., defense; Kyle Brown, Jr., defense; Matt Martin, Jr., midfield; Brady Ash., Jr., midfield; Carter Paine., Jr., midfield

Returning lettermen: Nolan Ash, Soph., goalie; Jonah Therberge, Soph., defense; Jason Mahoney, Soph., defense

Promising newcomers: Thomas Boles, Sr., forward; Riley Holy, Sr., defense; Carter Sabalewski., Sr., forward; Jack Walker, Soph., defense/midfield; Shaye Hood, Sooh., goalie; Evan Doherty, Frosh., midfield; Spencer Lamirande, Frosh., midfield

Fast Facts: Sanborn has started the season 0-3. ... James O’Connell is in his second year as a captain. ... Coach Nate Sprackland is a 2015 graduate of Sanborn. He also played soccer at New England College (class of 2019).

Pelham

2020 record: 0-6, lost Division 2 prelims

Coach Tony Furtado: (1st year)

Returning players (8): Brayden Cheung, Sr., center/back; Brandon D’Amor, Sr., center/back; Antonio Furtado, Jr., forward/midfielder/defense; Alex Gagne, Jr., forward; Hadi Eid, Jr., goalie; Matt Todino, Jr., forward; Jack Drouin, Soph., center/mid; Ryan LaPlant, Soph., fullback

Promising newcomers: Colby Crear, Frosh., center/mid; Gavin McGlinchey, Frosh., utility

Fast Facts: The Pythons are 1-3 to open the season. ... Antonio Furtado is also the starting kicker for the football team. He is 12 for 12 in extra points through two games this spring. ... Gavin McGlinchey is playing soccer for the first time. He previously played football.

