Division 1
Pinkerton
2020 record: 1-5, season canceled by COVID
Coach Kerry Boles: (30th year, 318-162-28)
Returning starters (4): Jacob Spezzaferri, Sr., midfield/forward; Adam Frieburger, Sr., defense; Reilly Beaulieau, Sr., defense; Giovanni Iob, Jr., forward/midfield
Returning lettermen: Owen Belanger, Sr., goalie; Landan Villnueve, Sr., midfield/forward; Nathan Hall, Sr., midfield; Tyler Sullivan, Sr., midfield/forward; Kyle Santangelo, Sr., midfield/defense; Cameron McMahon, Jr., forward/midfield; Zach Smith, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Romar Couture, Sr., forward/midfield; Ryan Divelbiss, Sr., defense; Sean Small, Jr., defense/midfield; William Paginini, Jr., goalie; Jason Rzasa, Jr., midfield; Noah Sands, Jr., defense; Sean Kelly, Soph., midfield/forward; Ethan Bellows, Frosh., midfield/forward
Fast Facts: Pinkerton is off to a fast start at 3-1. ... Now in his 30th season coaching the Astros, Kerry Boles is the Eagle-Tribune area’s longest tenured boys soccer coach by nine years. The next longest is Pentucket head coach Christian Langlois (21 years). Boles, though, still has a while to catch Pinkerton football coach Brian O’Reilly (44 years).
Salem
2020 record: 1-5-2, lost NH D1 Prelims
Coach Matt Persell: (3rd year, 6-14-5)
Returning players (6): Christopher Ryan, Sr.; Ryan O’Rourke, Sr.; Troy DeMinico, Sr.; Cameron Kloza, Sr.; Gregory Heghinian, Sr.; Tyler McGary Sr.; Edward Rowell, Sr.; Liam Shpak, Jr.; Matthew Ferreira, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Andrew Sorcinelli Sr.; Vincent Marino, Sr.; Alan Portillo, Jr.; Philip Melo Jr.; Shay Parikh, Jr.; Christopher Gonzales, Soph.
Fast Facts: Salem has started the season 1-4. ... Troy DeMinico is the brother of former Salem Eagle-Tribune basketball/baseball All-Star Trevor DeMinico. ... The Blue Devils are excited about the return of Andrew Sorcinelli, who did not play as a sophomore or junior.
Timberlane
2020 record: 0-10, lost NH D1 Prelims
Coach Mitch Mencis: (10th year, 73-51-3)
Returning players (10): Dylan Brandano, Sr., goalie; Cole Newman, Sr., defense; John O’Leary, Jr., defense; Cole Priest, Jr., defense; Diego Desjardins, Jr., midfield; Evan Doherty, Jr., midfield; Ryan Liberatore, Jr., forward; Jake Morrissey, Soph., forward; Spencer Sierra Soph., defense; Aiden Watts, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Christian Cordio, Sr., midfield; Luke Downing, Sr., defense; Russell Green, Sr., midfield; Daniel Guzman, Sr., midfield; Kyle Bourque, Jr., goalie; Ean Smith, Jr., midfield; Will Kellerman, Soph., midfield; Andrew O’Connell, Soph., defense; Michael Savage, Frosh., midfield
Fast Facts: Timberlane is 0-4 to start the season. ... Coach Mitch Mencis said the success of the team will rely on newcomers stepping up. But he added that Cole Newman, John O’Leary and Evan Doherty have stepped into leadership roles.
Windham
2020 record: 11-0-1, Division 1 state champs
Coach Mike Hachey: (12th year, 135-50-10)
Returning starters: (5): Colby Schiffer, Sr., back; Dylan Goulas, Sr.; midfield, Sam Husson, Jr., back; Max Husson, Jr., forward; Ryan Husson, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Mason Pfeiffer, Sr., midfield; Dom Picciano, Sr., forward; Kyle Gschwend, Sr., goalie; Braeden Manti, Sr., forward; Adam Burke, Sr., back, Jack Runde, Jr., back; Logan Runde, Jr., back, JoJo Guarnaccia, Jr., midfielder
Promising newcomers: Brady Mahoney, Jr., midfield; Matt Tarrabocchia, Jr., midfield; JP Kearney, Jr., midfield; Kevin Brooks, Soph., midfield; Cayson Neal, Soph., midfield, Ben Breen Soph., midfield
Fast Facts: The Jaguars enter the week 3-0. ... Windham won its third overall boys soccer state title in school history last fall, and the first since winning back-to-back Division 2 crowns in 2012-13. ... Adam Burke is also the kicker for the football team, and was All-NH Division 1 South last fall. ... Braeden Manti was a member of the Jaguars’ Division 1 champion volleyball team in the spring, and is a standout in the 100 meters in track.
Division 2
Sanborn
2020 record: 4-9, lost Division 3 prelims
Coach Nate Sprackland: (2nd year, 4-9)
Returning starters (6): James O’Connell, Sr., defense; Josh Beltz, Jr., defense; Kyle Brown, Jr., defense; Matt Martin, Jr., midfield; Brady Ash., Jr., midfield; Carter Paine., Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Nolan Ash, Soph., goalie; Jonah Therberge, Soph., defense; Jason Mahoney, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Thomas Boles, Sr., forward; Riley Holy, Sr., defense; Carter Sabalewski., Sr., forward; Jack Walker, Soph., defense/midfield; Shaye Hood, Sooh., goalie; Evan Doherty, Frosh., midfield; Spencer Lamirande, Frosh., midfield
Fast Facts: Sanborn has started the season 0-3. ... James O’Connell is in his second year as a captain. ... Coach Nate Sprackland is a 2015 graduate of Sanborn. He also played soccer at New England College (class of 2019).
Pelham
2020 record: 0-6, lost Division 2 prelims
Coach Tony Furtado: (1st year)
Returning players (8): Brayden Cheung, Sr., center/back; Brandon D’Amor, Sr., center/back; Antonio Furtado, Jr., forward/midfielder/defense; Alex Gagne, Jr., forward; Hadi Eid, Jr., goalie; Matt Todino, Jr., forward; Jack Drouin, Soph., center/mid; Ryan LaPlant, Soph., fullback
Promising newcomers: Colby Crear, Frosh., center/mid; Gavin McGlinchey, Frosh., utility
Fast Facts: The Pythons are 1-3 to open the season. ... Antonio Furtado is also the starting kicker for the football team. He is 12 for 12 in extra points through two games this spring. ... Gavin McGlinchey is playing soccer for the first time. He previously played football.
