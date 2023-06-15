The Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire will host their annual all-star games on Monday at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
The East Squad of the BCANH’s Underwood All-Star Junior Showcase Game will have a distinct local flavor when they take the field for the 4 p.m. battle.
More than 60 players tried out for the game, and Pinkerton Academy, the Division I state runner-up, landed three on the roster – Jackson Marshall, Elijah Sharp and Jake Adrien. Windham High will be represented by a pair of players, Alec Arinello and Paul Armstrong. Jaguars’ coach Matt Case will be joined on the staff by Salem’s Dan Keleher and Bob Larson.
The staff will then take the reins of the East team in the Senior All-Star Game at 7 p.m.
Area standouts playing for the East in that one include Pinkerton’s Cole Yennaco, Casey Watson, Jacob Albert and Garrett Hammer.
Windham will send a pair in Cole Constantine and Stephen Salvador. Timberlane’s Jaden Mwangi and Salem’s Sean Roeger round out the local contingent preparing for baseball battle on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.